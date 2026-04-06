Medical Solutions earns dual honors in 2026 Employee Experience Excellence Awards

OMAHA, Neb., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, has been recognized with two honors in Simpplr's 2026 Employee Experience Excellence Awards, underscoring the organization's continued commitment to building a connected, engaged workforce while delivering sustainable solutions to healthcare workforce challenges.

The awards, presented by Simpplr, an employee experience platform designed to improve communication and workplace culture, highlight organizations that leverage modern intranets to strengthen culture, increase engagement, and support employees in meaningful ways.

Medical Solutions was named a winner in both the Most Effective for Recognizing Employees category and the Best HR and Communications Partnership category.

"These recognitions reflect the intentional work our teams put into creating an environment where people feel seen, supported, and empowered," said Amber Ireland, Chief Marketing Officer of Medical Solutions. "When employees feel connected and recognized, it strengthens our culture and enhances how we serve clinicians, hospitals, and communities nationwide."

The Most Effective for Recognizing Employees category honors organizations that embed appreciation into everyday operations, creating visible and consistent recognition practices. The Best HR and Communications Partnership category highlights organizations that break down silos and collaborate strategically to improve engagement, retention, and internal alignment.

For Medical Solutions, these honors reinforce its broader mission to deliver workforce solutions that are both grounded in connection and results-driven. By fostering strong internal engagement and collaboration, the company is better positioned to address ongoing workforce challenges across the healthcare industry.

"These awards validate our belief that meaningful connection drives performance," said Rich Thompson, Chief Human Resources Officer at Medical Solutions. "By investing in our people and fostering strong collaboration, we're able to deliver more effective, sustainable workforce solutions for our partners."

Winners will be formally recognized at the Simpplr Employee Experience Summit and Awards event in Scottsdale, Arizona, scheduled for late September 2026.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, delivering workforce solutions, advisory services, technology, recruiting, and staffing. With expertise across managed services, internal resource pools, virtual health, workforce disruption, contingent staffing (including PRN, local, and travel), interim leadership, domestic and international direct hire, and dedicated managed staffing, Medical Solutions empowers healthcare systems to optimize labor costs, improve patient care, and prepare for future workforce needs. Learn more at www.medicalsolutions.com.

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC