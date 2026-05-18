Staggered international hiring helps healthcare systems build reliable workforce pipelines

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As healthcare organizations continue to navigate ongoing workforce challenges, WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions (WWHS), a Medical Solutions company, is encouraging providers to shift from short-term hiring fixes to long-term, sustainable workforce planning through international direct hire.

Rather than reacting to immediate staffing gaps, WWHS emphasizes the importance of building a consistent pipeline of international healthcare professionals to ensure stability over time. By staggering candidate arrivals across multiple years, healthcare systems can maintain predictable staffing levels while reducing reliance on temporary labor.

"Solving today's staffing shortages with quick fixes often creates new challenges down the road," said Patti Artley, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, President of WWHS. "A long-term pipeline strategy allows healthcare organizations to plan ahead, stabilize their workforce, and ultimately deliver more consistent patient care."

WWHS has seen growing adoption of this approach among health systems nationwide.

For example, one hospital system in the Southeast completed more than 100 international RN placements across 2024 and 2025, averaging approximately 15 arrivals per quarter over seven consecutive quarters.

Similarly, a Mid-Atlantic health system implemented a pipeline model that resulted in more than 160 placements during the same timeframe, averaging about 20 arrivals per quarter.

These staggered arrival strategies enable facilities to onboard and integrate clinicians more effectively while maintaining continuity in staffing levels.

At the core of this model is WWHS's focus on direct hire, permanent placement. Unlike contract staffing, where clinicians are employed by third-party agencies, direct hire ensures international nurses become full-time employees of the healthcare facility, receiving the same pay and benefits as domestic staff.

"Direct hire is about building a committed, long-term workforce," said Laura Messineo, RN, MHA, Chief Nursing Officer at WWHS. "When nurses are fully integrated into an organization, it strengthens team cohesion, improves retention, and enhances patient outcomes."

By prioritizing direct-hire employees, WWHS sees facilities cut travel nursing expenses, nurse turnover, onboarding costs, and other staffing expenses — while also gaining experienced clinicians who bring valuable global perspectives to patient care. With a long-term plan in place, hospitals and skilled nursing facilities can plan for financial stability.

For more information on WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions and its services, visit healthstaff.org. For more information about Medical Solutions, visit medicalsolutions.com

WORLDWIDE HEALTHSTAFF SOLUTIONS

WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, a Medical Solutions company, specializes in direct-hire international nurse recruitment, connecting healthcare employers with qualified RNs and other healthcare professionals worldwide. From recruitment to relocation, we guide both parties through seamless processes to foster long-term, mutually beneficial relationships. With offices in the United States, United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines, we are positioned to serve global healthcare markets effectively.

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC