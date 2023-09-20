Medical Solutions moves up on SIA's Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms list

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems, ranked among SIA's 2023 Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the US. The company, which connects nurses and allied health clinicians with hospitals and healthcare systems across the country, ranked No. 22, up three spots from No. 25 last year. Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), a global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions, announced the list which includes 158 firms.

"It's not just about the growth itself; it's about the incredible team, unwavering dedication, and the pursuit of excellence that got us here," said Craig Meier, CEO of Medical Solutions. "Being included on this list reflects our collective efforts, and it's a reminder that we're on the right path. But we're not stopping here; we're just getting started, and we'll continue to innovate, collaborate, and drive towards even greater heights."

To qualify, staffing firms had to post at least $1 million in revenue in 2018 and have a compound annual growth rate in revenue of at least 15% between 2018 and 2022. Only organic revenue growth was considered. Revenue was adjusted to remove growth from acquisitions. It was also adjusted for divestitures.

This year, there were 43 firms with $300 million or more in revenue. Medical Solutions was one of only 12 with revenue of $1 billion or more. With Medical Solutions' current revenue at nearly $4 billion, it is the third largest in the nation and by far the largest Omaha-based healthcare staffing firm.

"The staffing industry has weathered a pandemic and is now managing a completely different landscape that continues to shift, with this year providing a more challenging business environment than last year," said SIA President Barry Asin. "Through all this fast-paced change, the 2023 Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms in the US have not slowed down their business development and growth. Congratulations to this year's qualifying firms for their resilience and persistence in the ever-evolving world of work."

Medical Solutions was also recently named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies and the list of America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 by Newsweek. Earlier this year, SIA ranked Medical Solutions as the third largest healthcare staffing firm, second largest in travel nursing and fourth largest in allied health.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS
Medical Solutions is one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems. Together with its family brands, Aureus Medical Group, Matchwell, HOST Healthcare, FocusOne Solutions, and WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, Medical Solutions connects nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with healthcare facilities across the U.S. Its service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, permanent placement, local contract, per diem, and international staffing. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Medical Solutions maintains office locations in San Diego, California; Denver, Colorado; Cincinnati, Ohio; Tupelo, Mississippi; Durham, North Carolina; and Tampa and Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

