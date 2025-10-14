WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions: Global nurses ready to fill U.S. nurse leadership gaps

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, internationally educated nurses have helped fill U.S. hospital staffing shortages, with one in six registered nurses trained abroad. Now, hospitals are increasingly turning to this global workforce to address growing leadership gaps.

Dr. Christine Pabico, Sr. Director of the Pathway to Excellence and Well-being Excellence programs at the American Nurses Credentialing Center and immediate past president of the Philippine Nurses Association in Metro DC (PNAMDC), has worked extensively with internationally educated nurses in her various roles across the healthcare industry.

"As a nurse who migrated from the Philippines, I've seen the transformative impact internationally educated nurses (IEN) bring to healthcare," said Pabico. "I've had the privilege of working with and mentoring some IENs who have blossomed into influential leaders driving innovation and healthcare solutions. They are not just caregivers, but also changemakers shaping the future of nursing worldwide.

Examples like this are reflected in new numbers from WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions (WWHS), a Medical Solutions company. Of 36,000 registered nurse applicants in its talent pool, more than 6,600 report prior leadership experience. On average, these candidates bring 9 to 15 years of experience, giving U.S. hospitals access to a deep pool of seasoned, leadership-ready clinicians.

This shift comes at a critical time. The American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) reports 23% of nurse leaders plan to leave their positions in the foreseeable future, with many citing retirement or burnout.

"Our numbers show the tremendous potential of internationally educated nurses to step into leadership roles," said Laura Messineo, Chief Nursing Officer at WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions. "America cannot afford to lose its nurse leaders faster than they can be replaced. By tapping the leadership skills of internationally educated nurses, healthcare systems have a solution within reach."

