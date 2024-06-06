Medical Solutions named on distinguished list for recruiting and temporary staffing

OMAHA, Neb., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, a healthcare staffing company which connects nurses and allied health professionals with hospitals and healthcare systems, has been named on the Forbes list of America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms 2024. This distinguished list is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The award ranking is based on an independent survey of peers and clients. In total, more than 36,800 external recruiters and 16,000 HR-managers/hiring managers and candidates were invited to participate in this year's survey.

"I am beyond proud to see our company included on this list," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, CEO of Medical Solutions. "This honor reflects our collective effort and steadfast dedication to our purpose of connecting care to patients across the nation."

The list is divided into three major categories:

Executive Search — Recruiting firms that place managers in permanent positions with an annual gross income of more than $100,000 .

. Professional and Specialist Search — Recruiting firms that place professionals in permanent positions with an annual gross income up to $100,000 .

. Temporary Staffing — Providers of temporary workers and contract positions, excluding interim management positions.

Based on the results of the study, Medical Solutions is pleased to be recognized on the list.

"Our purpose-driven culture guides us every day, and it's the hard work of our wonderful team that makes this achievement possible," Rogers Tijerino said. "Thank you to every member of our organization for your passion, resilience, and excellence."

The awards list was announced on April 30th, 2024, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems. Together with its family brands, Aureus Medical Group, Matchwell, HOST Healthcare, FocusOne Solutions, and WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, Medical Solutions connects nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with healthcare facilities across the U.S. Its service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, permanent placement, local contract, PRN, and international staffing. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Medical Solutions maintains office locations in San Diego, California; Denver, Colorado; Cincinnati, Ohio; Tupelo, Mississippi; Durham, North Carolina; and Tampa and Jacksonville Beach, Florida. For more information about Medical Solutions and its service offerings, visit www.medicalsolutions.com.

