Medical Solutions ranks among fastest-growing US staffing firms

Company continues to demonstrate growth and commitment to innovation and excellence

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions has once again secured a place among SIA's Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms for 2024. The company, which connects nurses and allied health clinicians with hospitals and healthcare systems across the country, continues to demonstrate strong growth and resilience in the ever-evolving healthcare staffing industry.

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), a global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions, announced the list of 145 firms.

"Making this list is a reflection of our dedicated team, the strong partnerships we've built, and our commitment to excellence," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, CEO of Medical Solutions. "We are driven by our mission to connect exceptional healthcare professionals with facilities in need, and we'll continue to build on our momentum by delivering innovative solutions that enhance patient care."

To qualify for the 2024 list, staffing firms must have posted at least $1 million in revenue in 2019 and had a compound annual growth rate of 15% or more between 2019 and 2023. Only organic revenue growth was considered, and figures were adjusted to exclude growth from acquisitions and divestitures.

Medical Solutions reported revenue of $3.36 billion in 2023, with a 21.4% staffing revenue CAGR from 2019 to 2023. Notably, the Omaha metro area, where Medical Solutions is headquartered, continues to be a hotspot for healthcare staffing firms. Omaha is home to seven of this year's fastest-growing staffing firms, highlighting the city's strong presence in the healthcare sector.

In addition to being named one of the fastest-growing staffing firms by SIA, Medical Solutions was also recently included on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for the 17th year.

Medical Solutions continues to stand as one of the largest healthcare staffing firms in the US, renowned for its commitment to connecting healthcare professionals with facilities in need and its unwavering focus on delivering quality care.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems — connecting nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with healthcare facilities across the U.S. Its service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, permanent placement, local contract, PRN, and international staffing. For more information about Medical Solutions, visit www.medicalsolutions.com.

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC