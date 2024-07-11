Medical Solutions ranks in Top 10 largest US staffing firms

The company ranked No. 8 among 241 of the largest staffing firms in the nation.

OMAHA, Neb., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions is pleased to be included on the esteemed list of Largest Staffing Firms in the United States by Staffing Industry Analysts. Out of 241 staffing firms with $100 million or more in U.S. revenue in 2023, Medical Solutions ranks as the 8th largest, showcasing its robust presence and pivotal role in the healthcare staffing arena nationwide.

Specializing primarily in healthcare staffing, Medical Solutions has consistently expanded its service offerings and operational capabilities. Its strategic approach to the staffing industry has enabled the company to not only maintain but enhance its position as a preferred partner for healthcare staffing solutions.

"We are thrilled to once again be ranked among the top 10 largest staffing firms in the U.S.," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, CEO of Medical Solutions. "This achievement shows our commitment to excellence and innovation. While we're celebrating this achievement, we know there's still more work to do. We're committed to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in healthcare staffing, always striving to lead and innovate."

This recognition comes amidst a challenging landscape for the staffing industry. The report reveals that the 241 firms listed collectively generated $145.2 billion in U.S. staffing revenue, reflecting a decline from the previous year's $168.8 billion.

"Despite a challenging year for the staffing industry, the 241 firms included on this year's list is only down slightly from last year's record of 251 firms, an impressive sign of resilience among industry leaders," said Kevin Chen, SIA research analyst and author of the report. "Furthermore, as a sign of how much the staffing industry has grown in recent years, only 175 firms were included on the list in 2020. While 2024 is shaping up to be another difficult year, the firms on this year's list show that staffing firms continue to be valuable partners in talent acquisition."

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems — connecting nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with healthcare facilities across the U.S. Its service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, permanent placement, local contract, PRN, and international staffing. For more information about Medical Solutions and its service offerings, visit www.medicalsolutions.com.

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC