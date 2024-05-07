Medical Solutions ranks on prestigious list for managed service providers

OMAHA, Neb., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems, proudly announces its inclusion on the prestigious HRO Today 2024 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings™ List for Managed Services Providers (MSPs), reinforcing the company's commitment to excellence in healthcare staffing solutions.

Medical Solutions' MSP program simplifies healthcare workforce management by providing expertise, clinical support, and technology to swiftly deliver the right personnel when needed. From contingency staffing to proactive planning, its tailored solutions meet clients' needs.

The company's technology offers a customizable platform for tracking contingent staff, including clinician profiles, compliance data, invoicing, and reports — all in one place. Additionally, Medical Solutions' analytics team guides clients through their facility's data for insight-driven decisions to prepare them for future workforce needs.

"Our placement on this list is a testament to the strong relationships we've built with our customers," said Rebecca Rodgers Tijerino, CEO of Medical Solutions. "Our MSP program reflects our commitment to providing exceptional services, strategy, and technology tailored to their needs. Their feedback and support have played a pivotal role in our success, ultimately leading to this accolade. We remain dedicated to exceeding their expectations."

Feedback for the list is collected annually through an online survey, and the results are analyzed across three subcategories to create an overall score. Medical Solutions, which was listed as No. 11 overall, is one of only three healthcare staffing companies listed among the top 13 MSPs. This is the third year in a row Medical Solutions has been included on the list.

View the complete 2024 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings™ List for Managed Services Providers here: https://www.hrotoday.com/news/talent-acquisition/msp-contingent-labor/2024-bakers-dozen-customer-satisfaction-ratings-msp-contingent-labor-resourcing-and-management/.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems. Together with its family brands, Aureus Medical Group, Matchwell, HOST Healthcare, FocusOne Solutions, and WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, Medical Solutions connects nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with healthcare facilities across the U.S. Its service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, permanent placement, local contract, PRN, and international staffing. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Medical Solutions maintains office locations in San Diego, California; Denver, Colorado; Cincinnati, Ohio; Tupelo, Mississippi; Durham, North Carolina; and Tampa and Jacksonville Beach, Florida. For more information about Medical Solutions and its service offerings, visit www.medicalsolutions.com.

