Medical Solutions survey reveals 97% of nurses travel for higher pay

OMAHA, Neb., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, which connects nurses and allied health clinicians with hospitals and healthcare systems, has released findings from its annual Voices of Care survey. One key finding reveals 97.2% of respondents choose travel nursing or internal travel contracts versus a permanent position or per diem due to a better salary.

The 2023 Voices of Care survey gathered responses in December 2023 from 7,117 registered nurses. The study uses survey responses to provide insights that can better inform healthcare facilities about characteristics, attitudes, and behaviors of nurses.

Other reasons respondents considered as important factors in their decision to travel include reduced involvement in workplace politics (85.2%), more flexible scheduling (85.1%), and broadened experience and skills (81.7%).

"The overwhelming response to our Voices of Care survey highlights the significance of understanding the multifaceted reasons behind nurses' decisions to pursue travel opportunities," said Patti Artley, Chief Nursing Officer at Medical Solutions. "As advocates for the healthcare workforce, we are committed to leveraging these insights to continuously enhance our services and support both our clinicians and our client facilities."

By leveraging these insights, healthcare organizations can tailor their recruitment and retention strategies to better meet the needs and expectations of their nursing workforce.

"With these insights, we're equipped to collaborate closely with our partners, customizing solutions that not only attract top talent but also foster a culture of engagement and retention, ultimately elevating the standard of care across the industry," said Scott Armstrong, Vice President of Client Growth at Medical Solutions.

