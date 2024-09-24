Medical Solutions recognized among Top 20 largest staffing firms globally

Company maintains position as a top player in the global staffing market

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions has been recognized as one of the world's largest staffing firms. Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) ranked the company in the Top 20 on its Largest Staffing Firms Globally 2024 list. The company, which connects nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with hospitals and healthcare systems nationwide, ranked No. 17 out of 100 firms.

SIA, a global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions, compiled the list using data from third-party sources, company feedback, and estimates. The results are based on revenue generated in 2023.

"This recognition highlights the strong relationships we've built and the difference we're making in the healthcare community," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, CEO of Medical Solutions. "It demonstrates the success of our efforts to grow and diversify in ways that truly serve our clients and clinicians on every front, and it's gratifying to see our work lead to meaningful outcomes."

According to SIA, the 100 largest staffing firms globally generated an estimated $269 billion of revenue in 2023, accounting for approximately 43% of the global staffing market. Almost half (44) of the firms listed are headquartered in the U.S., highlighting the significant presence of U.S.-based companies in the global landscape.

The global staffing industry generated $626 billion in revenue in 2023, with many markets facing challenges such as talent shortages and hiring freezes. Despite these conditions, Medical Solutions remains a trusted leader in healthcare staffing, delivering innovative workforce solutions to meet the needs of healthcare providers and professionals.

"As we look ahead, our focus remains on delivering exceptional service to our clients and clinicians while anticipating and serving the evolving needs of the market," said Rogers Tijerino.

Earlier this year, SIA listed Medical Solutions as the second-largest healthcare staffing firm, second-largest travel nursing firm and the fifth-largest allied healthcare staffing firm in the U.S.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems — connecting nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with healthcare facilities across the U.S. Its service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, permanent placement, local contract, PRN, and international staffing. For more information about Medical Solutions, visit www.medicalsolutions.com.

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC