WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions addresses recent visa pauses

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, a Medical Solutions company and global healthcare workforce partner that supports international direct hire, is monitoring new federal visa restrictions that took effect in January 2026 and are expected to affect international nurse hiring and workforce planning for U.S. healthcare facilities.

The U.S. government introduced two separate visa actions in early 2026. The first, tied to national security concerns, paused immigrant visa issuance for certain countries starting Jan. 1, 2026, with limited exceptions.

The second action, which took effect Jan. 21, 2026, paused immigrant visa issuance for additional countries while the government reviews policies related to public benefits usage. In many cases, applicants may still attend embassy interviews, but immigrant visas are not being issued during the pause.

At the same time, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has temporarily paused processing some immigration benefit applications for individuals from designated countries. These cases are on hold while guidance is reviewed and updated.

"These changes come at a time when hospitals continue to face serious staffing challenges," said Laura Messineo, Chief Nursing Officer at WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions. "International nurses remain an important part of long-term staffing plans, especially for hospitals serving rural and underserved communities."

The registered nurse shortage continues across the United States. Internationally educated clinicians (including nurses, physicians and specialists) make up an important part of the U.S. healthcare workforce. Many nurses affected by the current visa pauses are already licensed in the United States, have years of experience and have accepted job offers from U.S. hospitals.

"Many of these nurses are fully qualified and ready to work," said Ann-Rose Johnson-Lewis, Director of Legal Services at WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions. "Because visa processing is paused, they cannot enter the country and start their jobs. At the same time, hospitals are left with open positions and fewer caregivers available for patients."

According to WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, countries affected by the current restrictions represent a significant share of immigrant visas issued worldwide. If those cases are temporarily removed from visa queues, nurses from countries not impacted by the pauses may see faster movement in employment-based visa processing.

"There may be some improvement in processing times for nurses from non-impacted countries," Johnson-Lewis said. "However, the overall need for international nurses remains strong, and these pauses do not solve the long-term workforce shortage."

The company noted that employment-based immigration already includes strong safeguards. These include background checks, police clearances, wage requirements and proof that employers can pay clinicians fairly. WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions believes these existing steps already address national security and financial responsibility concerns.

As the guidance is temporary and may change, WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions will continue supporting clinicians who are already in process from impacted countries. The company will also continue introducing new candidates from countries affected by the public benefits visa processing pause, noting that existing visa backlogs are expected to limit additional delays.

For countries under full or partial travel bans, WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions has temporarily paused new employment interviews until more guidance is provided.

"Healthcare needs do not stop when policies change," Messineo said. "Hospitals still need staff, and patients still need care. We remain committed to helping healthcare organizations and clinicians navigate these changes through legal and long-term workforce solutions."

