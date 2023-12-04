Medical Solutions to be inducted into Training Hall of Fame

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions is pleased to announce it will be inducted into Training magazine's Training Hall of Fame in 2024. This comes after the company's fourth consecutive year in the Top 10 of the Training APEX Awards. Medical Solutions, along with one other company, will join 18 previously inducted companies to accomplish this prestigious achievement.

"I am proud of our company's training and development programs, which stand as a testament to our commitment to nurturing our team's growth as professionals and driving a culture of continuous learning within our organization," said Dana Coonce, Chief Human Resources Officer at Medical Solutions. "We actively seek meaningful ways to engage, develop, and inspire our workforce, recognizing that our employees are the heart and soul of our achievements."

Medical Solutions, headquartered in Omaha, Neb., is one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems connecting nurses and allied health clinicians with hospitals and healthcare systems across the country. It joins several well-known companies such as BNSF Railway, Dollar General Corporation, IBM, Keller Williams Realty, Nationwide, and Verizon, among others.

"We are profoundly grateful and humbled by the honor of being inducted into the Training Hall of Fame," said Craig Meier, CEO of Medical Solutions. "Our purpose is rooted in making a positive impact on people's lives by connecting care, and this recognition serves as a reminder that we're on the right path. I am thankful to our dedicated team, who tirelessly work to fulfill this purpose."

The induction will take place on Feb. 26, 2024, during the 2024 Training Conference & Expo in Orlando, Fla.

Training magazine is the industry standard for professional development and news for training, human resources, and business management professionals in all industries. 

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems. Together with its family brands, Aureus Medical Group, Matchwell, HOST Healthcare, FocusOne Solutions, and WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, Medical Solutions connects nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with healthcare facilities across the U.S. Its service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, permanent placement, local contract, per diem, and international staffing. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Medical Solutions maintains office locations in San Diego, California; Denver, Colorado; Cincinnati, Ohio; Tupelo, Mississippi; Durham, North Carolina; and Tampa and Jacksonville Beach, Florida. For more information, visit www.medicalsolutions.com.

