Medical Solutions Welcomes Chief Client Officer

Industry veteran Karin Selfors-Thomann joins leadership team to drive innovation and strengthen client partnerships

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems, welcomes Karin Selfors-Thomann as its Chief Client Officer. This addition is part of the company's ongoing commitment to expand and enhance its healthcare staffing services.

Selfors-Thomann brings with her a wealth of experience in client relations and talent solutions, having made significant contributions in roles across investment banking, The Adecco Group, and Pontoon Solutions.

Her career began in investment banking, where she honed her skills in financial strategy and client relations. She later advanced to The Adecco Group as Head of Global Investor Relations, further building her expertise in the staffing and talent management sectors.

In 2013, she joined Pontoon Solutions, holding the roles of Global Head of Sales and Global Head of Life Sciences, Consumer Products, and Industrials. Her leadership was instrumental in driving differentiated and progressive workforce solutions, transforming client operations, and fostering growth.

"We are happy to welcome Karin to our team," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, CEO of Medical Solutions. "Her deep industry knowledge and proven leadership will help us continue to elevate our services. Her passion for growth and ability to foster strong client partnerships align perfectly with our mission to provide unmatched service to our healthcare partners."

Throughout her career, Selfors-Thomann has developed a reputation for creating customized solutions that meet the evolving needs of clients across diverse industries. Her proven ability to drive business growth and transformation through her leadership makes her a natural fit for Medical Solutions.

"I'm excited to join Medical Solutions and help further the company's vision of providing exceptional services to our clients," said Selfors-Thomann. "I look forward to working with the talented team here to create meaningful, innovative solutions that will benefit our clients and employees."

With her leadership, Medical Solutions is poised to continue its growth and set new standards for excellence in the healthcare staffing industry.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems — connecting nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with healthcare facilities across the U.S. Its service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, permanent placement, local contract, PRN, and international staffing. For more information about Medical Solutions, visit www.medicalsolutions.com.

