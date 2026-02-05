Medical Spa Show 2026 Headlined by Steven Dayan, MD, Erika Barry, NP-C, and Kay Durairaj, MD

Presented by the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa), Medical Spa Show is the premier conference and trade show dedicated exclusively to medical spas and non-invasive medical aesthetics. Now in its 9th year, the event takes place April 9–12, 2026, at Wynn Las Vegas, bringing together global clinical experts, legal professionals, and business strategists focused on the real-world challenges and opportunities for today's med spa operators.

"Medical Spa Show is uniquely positioned to bring together the industry's most experienced voices at a pivotal moment for medical aesthetics," said AmSpa Chairman and Founder Alex Thiersch, JD. "As innovation accelerates and new challenges emerge—from technology adoption to regulatory clarity—this year's program reflects the need for informed, practical dialogue, including a deeper focus on innovation shaping the future of the industry."

Headline & Keynote Faculty

Medical Spa Show 2026 features keynote and headline speakers whose influence extends far beyond the stage, including:

Steven Dayan, MD — Board-certified facial plastic surgeon, clinical assistant professor at the University of Illinois, and author of more than 220 medical publications and six New York Times bestsellers. Dr. Dayan is known for challenging conventional thinking in aesthetic medicine and leadership.





— Board-certified facial plastic surgeon, clinical assistant professor at the University of Illinois, and author of more than 220 medical publications and six New York Times bestsellers. Dr. Dayan is known for challenging conventional thinking in aesthetic medicine and leadership. Erika Barry, NP-C — Internationally recognized injector, trainer, and founder of one of the first virtual learning platforms dedicated to aesthetic education. Barry, also known as The Injector Bunny, has trained physicians, NPs, PAs, and RNs globally and serves as a national educator for leading aesthetic manufacturers.





— Internationally recognized injector, trainer, and founder of one of the first virtual learning platforms dedicated to aesthetic education. Barry, also known as The Injector Bunny, has trained physicians, NPs, PAs, and RNs globally and serves as a national educator for leading aesthetic manufacturers. Kay Durairaj, MD — Board-certified facial plastic surgeon and founder of Beauty By Dr. Kay is widely respected for her evidence-based approach bridging aesthetic medicine and longevity science.

They are joined by a nationally and internationally respected faculty spanning advanced clinical practice, facial anatomy, compliance, operations, marketing, leadership, and growth strategy—bringing practical, operator-focused education to every stage of the med spa journey.

A complete and continuously updated faculty list is available on the Medical Spa Show website.

A Program Designed for the Entire Med Spa Industry

Medical Spa Show 2026 offers up to eight concurrent educational tracks, serving owners, physicians, injectors, nurses, aestheticians, laser technicians, administrators, and marketing professionals.

The conference opens Thursday with full-day, pre-show intensives, including:

Aesthetic Tech, Innovation & AI Summit — A new, full-day program exploring technology, data, and innovation shaping the future of med spa operations.





— A new, full-day program exploring technology, data, and innovation shaping the future of med spa operations. Mergers & Acquisitions Summit — Expert guidance on growth, exits, and acquisitions in today's evolving market.





— Expert guidance on growth, exits, and acquisitions in today's evolving market. Medical Spa Show Boot Camp — An immersive, practice-optimization experience for new and established operators that covers everything from financial management to customer acquisition.





— An immersive, practice-optimization experience for new and established operators that covers everything from financial management to customer acquisition. Industry-sponsored clinical education programs from leading aesthetic manufacturers.

Attendees will also experience a robust exhibit hall featuring 200+ brands, sponsored education sessions, Lunch n' Learns, and Wake Up n' Learns focused on the latest devices, injectables, skincare, technology, and practice support solutions.

Community, Leadership and Advanced Training

Medical Spa Show 2026 pairs education with curated networking and community experiences, including AmSpa member-exclusive events and large-scale social gatherings designed to foster connection across the industry.

Sunday programming covers transformative leadership and sales strategies, head-to-head clinical case presentations and candid panel discussions on controversial issues. The acclaimed Academy for Injection Anatomy (AIA) Advanced Cadaver Course returns Sunday, delivering injector-specific facial anatomy education that elevates patient safety through expert-led didactic lecture and hands-on cross-sectional cadaver dissection.

AmSpa members receive complimentary access to MSS Replay, providing on-demand access to hours of conference education following the event.

Registration for Medical Spa Show 2026 is now open. Learn more and register at www.medicalspashow.com.

About the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)

The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) provides business, legal, and clinical education and resources to medical spas and aesthetic practices nationwide. Through conferences, trainings, and ongoing educational programming, AmSpa supports operators at every stage of growth. Members receive access to state-specific legal summaries, education, discounts, and a robust webinar library. Learn more at www.americanmedspa.org.

SOURCE American Med Spa Association, LLC