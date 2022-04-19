Medical University of South Carolina, a National Telehealth Center of Excellence, Partners with Andor Health to Drive AI Innovation to the Virtual Health Model

ORLANDO, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the company that harnesses machine and human intelligence to configure and orchestrate the way care teams connect and collaborate, partners with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC Health) to enable innovations in AI to drive sustainability in virtual health.

MUSC Health is one of two National Telehealth Centers of Excellence and a pioneer of the Telehealth Service Implementation Model (TSIM). With a world-renowned telehealth program spanning more than 300 telehealth sites and multiple care settings, MUSC Health is a thought leader and innovator in virtual health. MUSC Health sought a platform to support a long-term vision focused on: enabling clinical efficiency, enhancing orchestration of virtual health, and optimizing virtual experiences for a personalized approach to managing patient populations.

Sustainability in telehealth resides in the ability to configure contextual experiences across the continuum leveraging data in source systems, like electronic health records. By enabling ThinkAndor® AI Virtual Assistant, MUSC Health can expand clinical services and support patient populations and partner facilities. The implementation allows prominent access to virtual care and enables clinicians to receive and curate clinical content to support quick decisions and accurate billing. By leveraging a unified platform, clinicians can also automate and initiate virtual collaborations between patients and other providers.

MUSC Health is changing what's possible in healthcare by providing excellent service and extending care beyond the walls of its facilities. To successfully care for the community, MUSC Health continually works to reshape how virtual care is delivered. "ThinkAndor is giving us the opportunity and flexibility to leverage virtual health in innovative ways across our health system, creating efficiencies in virtual care delivery models. By implementing ThinkAndor, our clinicians can provide quality virtual care to our patients," stated Emily Warr, MSN, RN, administrator, Center for Telehealth, MUSC Health.

Andor Health is excited to partner with a transformational institution like MUSC Health. "It is rewarding to work with an organization driven by vast experience and gratifying to see a leading institution achieve more with AI-powered virtual care experiences," said Pritesh Patel, chief operating officer, Andor Health. Patel went on to say, "Andor Health empowers customers with an enterprise-wide platform that enables unified virtual care. We are committed to taking virtual health beyond virtual visits by assisting organizations, like MUSC Health, in expanding virtual health as a platform approach across ambulatory, acute, remote patient monitoring, and post-acute/community care settings."

About Andor Health

At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams – both inside and outside of their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .



About MUSC Health

As the clinical health system of the Medical University of South Carolina, MUSC Health is dedicated to delivering the highest quality and safe patient care while training generations of compassionate, competent health care providers to serve the people of South Carolina and beyond. Close to 25,000 care team members provide care for patients at 14 hospitals with approximately 2,500 beds and 5 additional hospital locations in development, more than 300 telehealth sites and nearly 750 care locations situated in the Lowcountry, Midlands, Pee Dee and Upstate regions of South Carolina. In 2021, for the seventh consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named MUSC Health the No. 1 hospital in South Carolina. To learn more about clinical patient services, visit muschealth.org.

Founded in 1824 in Charleston, MUSC is home to the oldest medical school in the South as well as the state's only integrated academic health sciences center, with a unique charge to serve the state through education, research, and patient care. Each year, MUSC educates and trains more than 3,000 students and nearly 800 residents in six colleges: Dental Medicine, Graduate Studies, Health Professions, Medicine, Nursing and Pharmacy. MUSC brought in more than $327.6 million in biomedical research funds in fiscal year 2021, continuing to lead the state in obtaining federal and National Institutes of Health funding, with more than $220 million. For information on academic programs, visit musc.edu.

