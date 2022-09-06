Medical Waste Disposal Equipment from California Plant Offered in Online Auction

September 20 liquidation by Tiger and Perry Videx includes incinerators, shredders and other

systems used by a high-efficiency operation in San Bernardino County

HESPERIA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A September 20 online auction by Tiger Group and Perry Videx features the remaining assets from Aemerge RedPak's former medical-waste treatment facility in Hesperia.

This sale gives recycling and waste-disposal companies access to shredders, incinerators and other useful machinery and equipment at liquidation values.

The assets on offer include a state-of-the-art thermal oxidizer and patented carbonizer incineration system. A wide range of assets from Aemerge RedPak's former medical-waste treatment facility in Hesperia, Calif. are available for auction by Tiger Group and Perry Videx. Opened in 2017, the plant destroyed and sterilized medical waste, converted it into clean energy and diverted up to 95 percent of treated waste from landfills.

Bidding for the online auction opens on Tuesday, September 13, at 10:30 a.m. (PT), and closes on Tuesday, September 20, at 10:30 a.m. (PT).

"The sale features a thermal oxidizer and patented Carbonizer incineration system, along with general plant support and material-handling equipment, such as an air-quality control system, an air compressor, a diesel generator and a forklift," said Gregg Epstein, President & CEO of Perry Videx, based in Hainesport, NJ.

The four-shaft industrial shredder—an Untha RS 100-1200-110—is a highlight of the sale. It can handle all forms of recycling—metal, plastic and paper—and is a powerful piece of high-utility equipment.

So, too, is the plant's Carbonizer, Epstein noted. As operated by Aemerge RedPak, the patented system processed organic waste in a negative-pressure, no-oxygen environment with high heat. It leaves just three sterile co-products. They include: synthesis gas, which the company captured and converted to clean energy; treated glass and metals, later recycled; and carbon char, repurposed as alternative fuel.

Each system is useful in its own right. "The Carbonizer, for example, burns at 1,450 degrees Fahrenheit and is a potential centerpiece for any medical or general waste-incineration operation," Epstein said.

For its part, the Callidus Technologies thermal oxidizing system is highly efficient at cleaning gas streams.

Other significant assets in the sale include:

A Eriez metal separator

A 250-kilowatt backup diesel generator

A motor control center and switchgear

A Continuous emission monitoring air-quality control system

A 12' x 100' horizontal belt furnace

A heat recovery steam generator

A high-capacity dust collection system

A lime silo

Infeed conveyors and elevators

An emergency flare

Plant utilities available in the sale include a vertical reciprocating conveyer; knife gate valves; and articulated screw conveyors.

The assets can be inspected by appointment on Monday, September 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT), at the Hesperia, CA. location.

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/complete-medical-waste-renewable-energy-facility/

For more information, contact John Coelho, [email protected], (617) 797-0430, or Gregg Epstein, [email protected], (609)790.8200.

