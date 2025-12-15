"Medicare Card Scams: The Medicare Fraud of the Month for December"

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York StateWide Senior Action Council (StateWide), a 53-year-old non-profit organization dedicated to serving the needs and well-being of our State's more than 3.6 million senior citizens, today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Month for December: Medicare Card Scams.

The StateWide Fraud of the Month is a component of the Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP), the definitive resource for New York State's older adults and caregivers to detect, prevent, and report healthcare fraud, errors, and abuse. StateWide is New York's grantee/administrator for this Federal Program.

Maria Alvarez, Executive Director of StateWide, urges Seniors to beware of fake Medicare Card Calls. She explains, "Scammers are once again calling people and claiming that Medicare is issuing new plastic Medicare cards or that you must "verify your Medicare number" to avoid losing coverage. Don't get fooled, these calls are 100% fake."

The SMP urges Seniors to remember:

Medicare is NOT mailing out new cards made of plastic or metal. Medicare cards don't expire — new ones are never issued unless requested. Medicare or a doctor will never call to ask for Medicare information. Medicare only issues standard paper cards.

Scammers spoof caller ID to make it look like Medicare or a patient's doctor is calling.





Scammers will say a new card is required for the New Year — but this scam pops up at the start of each year. Never share personal or medical information with unexpected callers. Hang up immediately if anyone calls asking for Medicare numbers.



Important Reminders for Medicare Recipients to Protect Themselves:

Review your Medicare Summary Notices (MSNs) and Explanation of Benefits (EOBs) for unfamiliar charges.

Review your Medicare Summary Notices (MSNs) and Explanation of Benefits (EOBs) for unfamiliar charges.

Treat Medicare and Social Security numbers like credit cards — keep them private.

StateWide certified counselors are ready to help. "If you suspect your Medicare number has been compromised or you've been enrolled in a plan without your permission, contact the New York State Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) at 800-333-4374, or visit www.nysenior.org. We have trained counselors to help Medicare beneficiaries in the fight against fraud,'' Alvarez concluded.

StateWide also provides information and educational presentations, assistance regarding any Medicare questions, plan comparisons, appeals, billing issues and patients' rights to all seniors throughout New York State.

It is estimated that Medicare fraud costs taxpayers over $60 billion dollars nationally per year. To help combat this illicit industry StateWide announced its Fraud of the Month program in 2022 to highlight these scams being perpetrated on the State's seniors.

