"Misleading Marketing During Medicare Annual Enrollment October 15-December 7: The Medicare Fraud of the Month for November"

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York StateWide Senior Action Council (StateWide), a 53-year-old non-profit organization dedicated to serving the needs and well-being of our State's more than 3.6 million senior citizens, today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Monthfor November: Misleading Marketing During Medicare's Open Enrollment Period, October 15 through December 7.

The StateWide Fraud of the Month is a component of the Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP), the definitive resource for New York State's older adults and caregivers to detect, prevent, and report healthcare fraud, errors, and abuse. StateWide is New York's grantee/administrator for this Federal Program.

Maria Alvarez, Executive Director of StateWide, urges seniors to stay informed and protected from misleading marketing practices and potential scams. She warns, "Health insurance companies use various marketing methods such as TV, radio, events, mailings, phone calls, and texts, but there are rules set by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to protect you."

The SMP urges Seniors to watch out for scammers who:

Request Personal Information Be cautious of anyone who asks for Medicare, Social Security numbers, or bank information before deciding to enroll.

Say They Represent Medicare Plans They can't claim to represent or be endorsed by Medicare or any government agency.

Use High-Pressure Tactics Take your time! The entire Annual Enrollment Period is yours to consider options.

Leave flyers, door hangers or leaflets on cars or at home There are limits on how plans can contact Seniors.



Important Reminders for Medicare Recipients:

Plans must provide the option to opt out of communications including mail, calls, and text messages about Medicare products. It must be done annually and in writing.

Review Annual Notice of Change carefully to understand any changes the provider has made to coverage.

Before enrolling, plan representatives must explain the plan's effect on current coverage.

Ask for everything in writing.

Call current doctors to make sure they are in network for the plan selected.

StateWide certified counselors are ready to help. "If you suspect your Medicare number has been compromised or you've been enrolled in a plan without your permission, contact the New York State Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) at 800-333-4374, or visit www.nysenior.org. We have trained counselors to help Medicare beneficiaries in the fight against fraud,'' Alvarez concluded.

StateWide also provides information and educational presentations, assistance regarding any Medicare questions, plan comparisons, appeals, billing issues and patients' rights to all seniors throughout New York State.

It is estimated that Medicare fraud costs taxpayers over $60 billion dollars nationally per year. To help combat this illicit industry StateWide announced its Fraud of the Month program in 2022 to highlight these scams being perpetrated on the State's seniors.

SOURCE New York StateWide Senior Action Council, Inc.