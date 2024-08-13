Medicare Card Scams: The New York StateWide Senior Action Council's "Medicare Fraud of the Month for August"

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York StateWide Senior Action Council (StateWide), an organization dedicated to advocacy for the rights of seniors in New York State, today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Month for August: Medicare Card Scams.

"We've compiled a list of frequently asked questions to protect seniors and loved ones from Medicare fraud. The NYS Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) helps to prevent, detect and report health care fraud, errors and abuse," explained StateWide's Executive Director Maria Alvarez.

Alvarez outlined the following steps to take if misuse or stolen Medicare Cards or information is suspected:

1. MEDICARE NUMBERS OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN TO A STRANGER

a. Call the NYS SMP for next steps at 800-333-4374.

b. Alert health care providers so they can be aware of suspicious activity.

c. And, If suspicious activity on Medicare statements IS detected, contact health plans or providers and ask for corrections.

2. SCREENING HEALTHCARE RELATED PHONE CALLS

a. Be cautious of unsolicited calls from people claiming to be from Medicare or other health care agencies.

i. Medicare does not call recipients for personal information or sell anything.

b. Let unknown numbers go to voicemail.

i. If the phone is answered, ask for the caller's name, organization, and callback number, then verify their details.

c. Never share Medicare, Social Security, or bank information unless you initiated the call and trust the recipient.

3. LOST MEDICARE CARDS

a. Report lost, stolen or destroyed Medicare cards to Medicare.gov or call 1-800-Medicare (1-800-633-4227).

4. PROTECT AGAINST MEDICARE FRAUD

a. A Medicare Card should be protected as carefully as a credit card.

b. Only give Medicare numbers to doctors, healthcare providers, and trusted individuals.

c. Review Medicare Statements regularly for any suspicious charges or services not received.

d. To report a suspicious call or charge, or if personal information or a Medicare number has been compromised, call the NYS Senior Medicare Patrol Helpline at 800-333-4374.

The StateWide Fraud of the Month is a component of the Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP), the definitive resource for New York State's senior citizens and caregivers to detect, prevent, and report healthcare fraud, errors, and abuse. StateWide is New York's grantee/administrator for this Federal Program.

The NYS SMP and its trained counselors and volunteers help educate Medicare beneficiaries in the fight against health care fraud. It also provides information and educational presentations.

It is estimated that Medicare fraud costs taxpayers over $60 billion dollars nationally per year. To help combat this illicit industry StateWide announced its Fraud of the Month program in 2022 to highlight these scams being perpetrated on the State's seniors.

SOURCE New York StateWide Senior Action Council, Inc.