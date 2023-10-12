Medicare Open Enrollment Begins October 15 Through December 7: Beware of Scams During This Time Period

New York StateWide Senior Action Council, Inc.

12 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York StateWide Senior Action Council (StateWide), an organization dedicated to advocacy for the rights of seniors in New York State, today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Month for October, Medicare Open Enrollment Scams.

The StateWide Fraud of the Month is a component of the Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP), the definitive resource for New York State's senior citizens and caregivers to detect, prevent, and report healthcare fraud, errors, and abuse. StateWide is New York's grantee/administrator for this Federal Program.

Watch for Scams During the Medicare Enrollment Period Oct 15-Dec 17
Watch for Scams During the Medicare Enrollment P{eriod Oct 15-Dec 17

"Watch out for scams during the Medicare Open Enrollment Period as you look for your best health coverage options, don't forget to keep an eye open for fraudsters! Open Enrollment can quickly become an "Open Season" for scammers," announced Maria Alvarez, Executive Director of StateWide.

Medicare Open Enrollment is an annual period during which Medicare beneficiaries can make changes to their health and prescription drug plans. It's an opportunity to review and adjust your coverage to ensure it aligns with your healthcare needs and budget. This period typically runs from October 15th to December 7th, with any changes made taking effect on January 1st of the following year.

During Medicare Open Enrollment, beneficiaries can make any changes to their coverage including changing their drug coverage or switching into or out of a Medicare Advantage plan. If a beneficiary has retiree coverage from a former employer, it is very important they speak with their benefits administrator before making any changes.

Alvarez advises seniors to beware of the following typical Medicare Enrollment Scams:

  • Watch out for people who: Claim they work with Medicare, are an "official Medicare agent" or "represent Medicare".
    • There are no Medicare representatives and Medicare will never cold-call you.
  • Say you must join a Medicare prescription plan (also known as Part D). It is voluntary to join a Medicare prescription drug plan.
  • Ask for personal information, such as your Medicare number, Social Security number and/or bank information.
  • Threaten or pressure you to enroll in their plan. You will not lose your benefits and have the entire Open Enrollment Period to decide on a plan.
  • Offer you gifts to enroll in their plan -- it's illegal.

"If you suspect your Medicare number or Social Security Number has been compromised, think you've been enrolled in a plan without your permission, or if you have any questions about Medicare fraud and what coverage is best for your needs, reach out to StateWide's certified counselors today. Call 800-333-4374 for free. We will help ensure you have the coverage that best fits your healthcare needs and approach the New Year with confidence in your healthcare choices," Alvarez added.

It is estimated that Medicare fraud costs taxpayers over $60 billion dollars nationally per year. To help combat this illicit industry StateWide announced its Fraud of the Month program in 2022 to highlight these scams being perpetrated on the State's seniors.

SOURCE New York StateWide Senior Action Council, Inc.

