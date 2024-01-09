BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Medicilon appoints Dr. Zhang Haizhou as President of Preclinical R&D Unit.

Medicilon, the pioneer integrated pharmaceutical R&D preclinical services that offers chemistry, DMPK/PD, CMC, toxicology (GLP and non-GLP, we have 2000+ monkeys are available in house), biology services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies around the world. Since 2009, Medicilon's preclinical experimental base has established research processes and quality systems that conform to international standards. It has successively passed AAALAC, GLP, NMPA, FDA, TGA, EMEA, etc., providing global pharmaceutical companies and research institutions with comprehensive preclinical pharmaceutical research and professional development services. The Medicilon Preclinical R&D Unit is composed of experienced experts and international advanced technology platforms to support clients' projects and promote the new drug industry. The joining of Dr. Zhang Haizhou will further strengthen Medicilon's strength and competitiveness in preclinical research.

Dr. Zhang Haizhou holds a PhD in Toxicology from Indiana University, USA. He is a pharmaceutical industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in the R&D of small and large molecule drugs. Prior to joining Medicilon, Dr. Zhang had working experience in health authorities, multinational pharmaceutical companies, and CROs. As a seasoned executive and experienced R&D leader, he also has hands-on experience of preparing R&D and BD strategy, regulatory documents such as IND/CTA, NDA/MAA etc. and experience of building R&D teams, operation/compliance systems and initiating and managing collaborations with key business partners.

As an expert in pharmaceutical R&D, Dr. Zhang Haizhou also served in various international organizations. He was a review expert of National Key Innovative Drug R&D Projects of the Ministry of Science and Technology, and also served as an invited guideline reviewer of NMPA and has participated in drafting and reviewing >10 guidelines including the guideline on biosimilars issued in Feb. 2015. He is the Vice Chair of Chinese Society of Quality Assurance in Toxicological Research, a committee member of Drug Safety Evaluation and Research Committee, Chinese Pharmaceutical Association and Drug Toxicology and Safety Evaluation Committee, Chinese Society of Pharmacology. In addition, Dr. Zhang was the founding group leader of the RDPAC Preclinical Focus Group, a former member of board of directors of Chinese Society of Toxicology and Genetic Toxicology Association (USA), etc.

Dr. Chen Chunlin, founder of Medicilon, said: "We are pleased to have Dr. Zhang Haizhou join us. His rich experience will inject new vitality into Medicilon. "

