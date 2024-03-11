Medicilon has appointed Dr. Qingcong Lin as President of Medicilon USA Corp., further deepening the global strategic layout

BOSTON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicilon, a one-stop pharmaceutical preclinical research and development CRO can simultaneously meet Chinese and American drug discovery and development needs (including GLP standards) promptly and efficiently with fast initiation times. Over the past 20 years, Medicilon has been involved in the development of 421 new drug and generic drug projects that have obtained IND approvals to initiate clinical trials.

At this time, Medicilon officially appoints Dr. Qingcong Lin as President of Medicilon USA Corp, a significant step to deepen its global and strategic layout.

Effective March 1, 2024, Medicilon appointed Dr. Qingcong Lin as President of Medicilon USA Corp in Boston. By integrating top international R&D resources, Dr. Lin will lead Medicilon to explore new paradigms in cutting-edge fields, drive Medicilon to achieve broader and deeper cooperation globally, and empower drug innovations.

Dr. Qingcong Lin holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University. He has conducted molecular genetics research in Raju Kucherlapati's laboratory at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Harvard Medical School. He has served as the Director of the Gene Modification Laboratory at Harvard-Partners Center for Genetics and Genomics (HPCGG). He has also published 24 papers in prestigious international journals such as MCB, JBC and holds multiple invention patents.

Having worked in the pharmaceutical R&D field for nearly 40 years, Dr. Lin has not only made significant impacts in academics but also contributed remarkably to the global pharmaceutical industry. Before joining Medicilon, Dr. Lin held positions such as Senior Scientist II, Principal Research Scientist I & II, and Director of Molecular Genetics Laboratory at Wyeth Research; Principal Research Scientist II and Group Leader at Pfizer Research; Senior VP of Biology and Antibody R&D at Shenogen Pharma Group; and SVP of Beijing Biocytogen, CEO of Biocytogen Boston Corp. Dr. Lin has established subsidiary companies for multinational corporations, built multiple scientific teams, and has excellent drug R&D experience gained in more than 100 projects. Dr. Lin has accumulated rich experience in project development and management in antibody drug development, establishment of hybridoma cell antibodies and human phage antibody libraries, antibody gene engineering, antibody humanization, affinity maturation, and mammalian cell antibody drug production.

Dr. Qingcong Lin, President of Medicilon USA Corp., stated," I am honored to join Medicilon at this crucial development stage. I believe that Medicilon has enormous potential to grow into a global CRO and look forward to collaborating with teams to help Medicilon achieve its global strategic vision at an early date."

Dr. Chunlin Chen, Founder & CEO of Medicilon, said, "We are delighted to have Dr. Qingcong Lin join Medicilon. His outstanding leadership, forward-looking strategic vision, and rich experience in new drug development will inject new vitality into Medicilon's deepening global strategic layout, empowering the innovative development of the global pharmaceutical industry."

SOURCE Medicilon Inc.