Medicom Announces 8 New VA Contract Awards That Bring 15 VA Health Care Systems to Its Decentralized Health Information Network

Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (AZ)

Phoenix VA Health Care System (AZ)

William S Middleton VA Medical Center (WI)

Clement J Zablocki VA Medical Center (WI)

Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center (MI)

Asheville VA Medical Center (NC)

VA Southern Nevada Health Care System (NV)

Veterans Integrated Service Network 19: Rocky Mountain Network

VISN includes:



Ft. Harrison VA Health Care System (MT)





Cheyenne VA Health Care System (WY, CO)





Eastern Colorado VA Health Care System (CO)





Western Colorado VA Health Care System (CO, UT)





Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (OK)





Oklahoma City VA Health Care System (OK)





Salt Lake City VA Health Care System (UT, ID, NV)





Sheridan VA Health Care System (WY)

Since it was enacted in 2018, the Mission Act has improved access to healthcare in VA facilities and the community, expanded benefits for caregivers, and improved the quality of VA healthcare services by enabling the VA to provide the best healthcare delivery with top-quality providers. However, while the Mission Act has been lauded as a significant step forward in giving veterans freedom of choice in their health care, it has also created many clinical and administrative challenges. Diagnostic results on CD-ROMs and DVD-ROMs must be couriered back to the VA, resulting in considerable delays in diagnoses and continuity of care, as wells as costs to the VA estimated at $163-181 million per year, nationally.

Medicom's federated platform solves these interoperability challenges faced in health care with its proprietary peer-to-peer secure network technology that enables indexing, search, and retrieval of information in a decentralized manner. With Medicom's Imagex system, healthcare providers such as the VA can retrieve requested images and reports from community providers electronically through temporary encrypted conduits and seamlessly induct the data into their existing healthcare IT record systems, such as an EMR or PACS.

The Medicom Imagex network brings a patient's complete medical history into a search-oriented user-interface and simplifies the health information search and retrieval process for patients, providers, and third parties alike by creating a user experience as straightforward and efficient as a Google search or Amazon purchase.

"We are grateful that Medicom has been selected to provide these important services and appreciative of the opportunity to leverage our network to expedite healthcare delivery and make a needed difference in the lives of so many deserving veterans," shares company CEO Michael Rosenberg.

About Medicom

Medicom has developed a network of more than 2,000 connected organizations across 39 states since its inception in 2015. The company attributes its significant success in the industry to its unique approach that is centered on including expert local service and support organizations, acknowledging that these organizations are best equipped to provide local resources to hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This collaborative approach ensures that teams are well-positioned to identify and enact community-based solutions.

Required Disclosures

In compliance with CFR § 852.203-70, Medicom declares that statements made herein do not imply that the Department of Veterans Affairs approves or endorses the Contractor's products or services or considers the Contractor's products or services superior to other products or services.

