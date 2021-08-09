Medicom Awarded Five New VA Contracts That Extend Its Health Information Network from New York to Hawaii Enabling Medical Image Sharing and Health Records Exchange for Millions of Veterans

With these additions, Medicom's Health Information Network is now available at the following VA Healthcare Systems:

Medicom Awarded Five New VA Contracts That Extend Its Health Information Network from New York to Hawaii

Veterans Integrated Service Network 21: Sierra Pacific Network

o San Francisco VA Health Care System (CA)

o Central California VA Health Care System (CA)

o VA Northern California Health Care System (CA)

o VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (HI)

o VA Palo Alto Health Care System (CA)

o VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System (NV)

Veterans Integrated Service Network 2: New York /New Jersey VA Health Care Network

o VA Hudson Valley Health Care System (NY)

o VA New Jersey Health Care System (NJ)

o VA NY Harbor Healthcare System (NY)

o VA Western New York Healthcare System (NY)

o Albany VA Medical Center: Samuel S. Stratton (NY)

o Bath VA Medical Center (NY)

o Canandaigua VA Medical Center (NY)

o James J. Peters VA Medical Center (NY)

o Northport VA Medical Center (NY)

o Syracuse VA Medical Center (NY)

Veterans Integrated Service Network 19: Rocky Mountain Network

o Ft. Harrison VA Health Care System (MT)

o Cheyenne VA Health Care System (WY, CO)

o Eastern Colorado VA Health Care System (CO)

o Western Colorado VA Health Care System (CO, UT)

o Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (OK)

o Oklahoma City VA Health Care System (OK)

o Salt Lake City VA Health Care System (UT, ID, NV)

o Sheridan VA Health Care System (WY)NO

Veterans Integrated Service Network 9: VA MidSouth Healthcare Network

o Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, Alvin C. York Campus and Nashville Campus (TN)

o Mountain Home VA Healthcare System (TN)

o Memphis VA Medical Center (TN)

o Lexington VA Healthcare System – Cooper and Leestown Divisions (KY)

o Robley Rex Louisville VA Medical Center (KY)

Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center (OH)

Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (AZ)

Phoenix VA Health Care System (AZ)

William S Middleton VA Medical Center (WI)

Clement J Zablocki VA Medical Center (WI)

Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center (MI)

VA Illiana Health Care System (IL)

Asheville VA Medical Center (NC)

VA Southern Nevada Health Care System (NV)

Medicom Enables Care Coordination with Commercial Healthcare Providers – A Growing Need as a Result of the Mission Act

Since enacted in 2018, the Mission Act has increased veterans' access to healthcare in the community. While the Mission Act has been lauded as a significant step forward in giving veterans access to healthcare services in the private sector, it has also created many clinical and administrative challenges. Medical images and diagnostic results are often couriered to and from the VA on CD-ROMs and DVD-ROMs, resulting in considerable delays in diagnoses and continuity of care, as well as costs to the VA estimated at $163-181 million per year, nationally.

Medicom's federated platform solves these interoperability challenges with its secure, proprietary Network which enables indexing, search, and retrieval of information in a decentralized manner. Via Medicom's platform, healthcare providers such as the VA can retrieve requested images and reports from community providers electronically through temporary encrypted conduits and seamlessly induct the data into their existing healthcare IT record systems, such as an EMR or PACS.

The Medicom platform brings a patient's complete medical history into a search-oriented user-interface and simplifies the health information search and retrieval process for patients, providers, and third parties alike by creating an efficient and straightforward user experience.

Sanford Health, one of the nation's largest health care systems, recently published how Medicom's Health Information Network has enabled better care for the veterans in its community.

'"The providers that are wanting to view the information or view the imaging. It's at their fingertips. It's there," Paul Burud, Executive Director for Sanford Heart Fargo, says'.

About Medicom

Medicom operates a federated health information network of over 2,000 connected organizations across the United States. The Medicom Network enables providers, patients, and life science institutions to search, access, and share relevant health information that resides across disparate IT ecosystems. By having the ability to search and identify critical health information across patient populations, clinicians and researchers have the necessary insights to advance patient care and accelerate the development of new therapies.

Required Disclosures

In compliance with CFR § 852.203-70, Medicom declares that statements made herein do not imply that the Department of Veterans Affairs approves or endorses the Contractor's products or services or considers the Contractor's products or services superior to other products or services.

Related Links

https://www.medicom.us

SOURCE Medicom Technologies, Inc.