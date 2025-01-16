Medicus Healthcare Solutions Explores Oncologist Shortage in 2025 Market Trend Report

WINDHAM, N.H., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States faces a projected shortage of more than 2,250 hematologists and oncologists in 2025, underscoring the urgent need to address a widening gap between supply and demand. In response, Medicus Healthcare Solutions, a leading interim healthcare staffing agency, has released its 2025 Market Trend Report: Examining the Oncologist Shortage.

This detailed report sheds light on the factors driving oncologist demand, including shifting demographics and advancements in cancer care. Designed for healthcare leaders, the report offers actionable insights to help mitigate the impact of the oncologist shortage and create long-term solutions.

Key Insights Include:

Workforce Projections & Demographics.

Trends in Cancer Incidence & Monitoring.

Geographical Disparities in Cancer Care.

Strategic Strategies for Overcoming the Oncologist Shortage & more.

"Ensuring oncology coverage requires a strategic approach that addresses both immediate and long-term staffing needs. By combining Medicus' interim healthcare staffing solutions with Optimum's permanent placement expertise, healthcare leaders can create a stabilized, high-performing workforce. This dual strategy not only secures continuous patient care and operational efficiency but also attracts top permanent talent, positioning organizations to meet growing oncology demands and achieve sustainable success." - Steve Gable, Vice President of Sales at Medicus

To explore the full report, click here to view Examining the Oncologist Shortage.

