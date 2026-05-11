Medicus Healthcare Solutions Launches MedicusOne, an Enterprise-Grade Locum Tenens Workforce Management Platform

WINDHAM, N.H., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus Healthcare Solutions announced today the launch of an enhanced MedicusOne, an industry‑leading MSP/VMS platform designed to give healthcare leaders greater control, transparency, and predictability in how locum tenens staffing is managed.

MedicusOne, Medicus Healthcare Solutions

MedicusOne is an enterprise‑grade locum tenens workforce management platform built on a simple principle: start with quality, scale with control, and avoid complexity. By combining locum tenens expertise with purpose‑built technology and concierge-level credentialing, MedicusOne enables healthcare organizations to manage contingent labor as a strategic workforce function rather than a transactional necessity.

"MedicusOne is designed to function as an extension of the organization, not simply as an external vendor platform," said Bob Dickey, Chief Executive Officer of Medicus Healthcare Solutions. "It gives healthcare organizations a more strategic way to manage locum tenens, built around actionable visibility, clinical coverage accountability, and an operating model designed to support better workforce decisions."

Traditional VMS programs cast a wide net, driving volume but often sacrificing quality and control. MedicusOne takes a more structured and accountable approach to clinical staffing, centralizing demand through one partner, Medicus, and a strategically curated sub-agency network. This model improves clinician alignment, accelerates time-to-fill, and reduces fragmentation. The result is higher-quality coverage, increased program oversight, and more consistent financial performance for healthcare leaders.

MedicusOne gives healthcare leaders real-time visibility into locum tenens performance and scheduling through AI-driven analytics. Clear, intuitive dashboards highlight staffing activity, performance, and trends at a glance, enabling faster decision-making and continuous program optimization. This insight helps organizations move from reactive coverage to proactive workforce planning, driving stronger performance and more predictable outcomes.

"MedicusOne was built to give healthcare leaders clarity and control when it comes to locum tenens management," said Tom McLain, Chief Information Officer of Medicus Healthcare Solutions. "By combining advanced analytics with intelligent automation, the platform simplifies staffing operations and provides leaders with the insight and tools needed to manage locum tenens staffing and ensure maximum focus on patient care."

MedicusOne strengthens Medicus' long‑standing commitment to quality, accountability, and innovation by pairing industry‑leading locum tenens staffing with cutting‑edge workforce technology. The platform delivers a more strategic, simplified, and partnership‑driven approach to locum tenens management that goes beyond staffing coverage and supports sustainable workforce stability for healthcare organizations and the communities they serve.

To learn more about MedicusOne and its capabilities, click here.

About Medicus Healthcare Solutions:

Medicus Healthcare Solutions is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing locum tenens and healthcare workforce solutions companies, partnering with hospitals, health systems, medical groups, and clinicians across the United States. Medicus delivers a fully managed, end-to-end workforce model that seamlessly integrates high-performing physicians and advanced practice providers with a single, accountable team overseeing recruiting, credentialing, travel, scheduling, and onboarding.

The company's Medicus Transition Program rapidly stabilizes and rebuilds clinical services in complex care environments. MedicusOne, its AI-powered contingent workforce platform, provides healthcare leaders with real-time visibility into schedules, coverage, and spend to support smarter, more controlled workforce decisions, while MedicusIQ offers clinicians a streamlined, mobile-first experience to manage every aspect of their assignments.

Guided by a people-first philosophy, Medicus builds long-term partnerships grounded in transparency, accountability, and measurable results. Learn more at www.medicushcs.com.

SOURCE Medicus Healthcare Solutions, LLC