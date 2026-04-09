Medicus Healthcare Solutions Publishes New Report on the Cardiologist Shortage

WINDHAM, N.H., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiovascular demand continues to rise across the United States, placing increasing pressure on healthcare organizations to maintain access to cardiology care. As workforce constraints persist, healthcare leaders are taking a closer look at how to support coverage, continuity, and long-term care delivery.

In response, Medicus Healthcare Solutions has released its 2026 report, An Inside Look at the Cardiology Workforce: Shortages, Demand, and Strategic Responses. Drawing on the most recent national workforce data, industry research, and Medicus proprietary data, the report brings together timely insights to provide a comprehensive view of the cardiologist shortage and the factors shaping supply and demand.

Key Insights from Medicus' Report Include:

An estimated shortfall of 3,010 FTE cardiologists in 2026

Approximately 22 million Americans live in counties without a practicing cardiologist

An average of nearly 2,000 patients per cardiologist

86.2% of rural counties lack access to a cardiologist

The report also examines the underlying drivers contributing to the growing shortage, including demographic shifts, training pipeline constraints, and rising prevalence of cardiovascular conditions. In addition, it outlines actionable strategies healthcare leaders can consider to support access to care and strengthen cardiology workforce planning.

Access the Complete Report:

To explore the full report and its findings on cardiology workforce trends, supply-demand dynamics, and strategic approaches, download the report here.

About Medicus Healthcare Solutions:

Medicus Healthcare Solutions has been connecting physicians and advanced practice providers to medical groups, practices, health systems, hospitals, and other facilities throughout the United States since 2004. Since then, Medicus has expanded its services to include the Medicus Transition Program, an all-in-one approach to interim staffing and workforce stabilization; MedicusOne, a hybrid of vendor management and managed service provider system, resource management services, and consulting services. Through its proprietary solutions and methodologies, including mSolve, Medicus has built a reputation for its unique and highly personalized approach to physician staffing. Medicus Healthcare Solutions is one of the largest and fastest-growing companies in the healthcare staffing industry. To learn more, go to www.medicushcs.com.

About the Medicus Transition Program:

The Medicus Transition Program is a project-based staffing solution that simplifies interim provider staffing for hospitals, physician groups, and other medical facilities. Specializing in long-term coverage for specialties with multiple FTE gaps, the Transition Program promotes shared accountability in sourcing, scheduling, and cost control, providing healthcare leaders with the flexibility to fill their staffing gaps quickly and efficiently.

SOURCE Medicus Healthcare Solutions, LLC