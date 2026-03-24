Medicus Healthcare Solutions Releases New Report on Hospitalist Supply and Demand Trends

WINDHAM, N.H., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital medicine is entering a period of sustained growth in patient demand. As a result, healthcare leaders are reassessing how to ensure reliable coverage and support evolving care needs.

In response, Medicus Healthcare Solutions has released its 2026 report, The Hospitalist Shortage: Understanding the Growing Supply-Demand Imbalance. Drawing on the most recent national workforce data, industry research, and proprietary Medicus data, the report brings together timely and relevant insights to provide a comprehensive look at the current hospitalist shortage and projected supply-demand gaps in the years ahead.

Key Insights from Medicus' Report Include:

An estimated shortfall of 5,350 hospitalists in 2026

There are approximately 10 hospitalists per 100,000 people across the United States

On average, it takes 69 days to fill an open hospitalist position

A 10% rise in inpatient days between 2025 and 2035

The report also examines the factors contributing to the growing hospitalist shortage and outlines actionable strategies healthcare leaders can consider to support continuous access to hospitalist care.

Access the Complete Report:

To explore the full report and its findings on hospitalist supply, demand, and workforce trends, download the report here.

About Medicus Healthcare Solutions:

Medicus Healthcare Solutions has been connecting physicians and advanced practice providers to medical groups, practices, health systems, hospitals, and other facilities throughout the United States since 2004. Since then, Medicus has expanded its services to include the Medicus Transition Program, an all-in-one approach to interim staffing and workforce stabilization; MedicusOne, a hybrid of vendor management and managed service provider system, resource management services, and consulting services. Through its proprietary solutions and methodologies, including mSolve, Medicus has built a reputation for its unique and highly personalized approach to physician staffing. Medicus Healthcare Solutions is one of the largest and fastest-growing companies in the healthcare staffing industry. To learn more, go to www.medicushcs.com.

About the Medicus Transition Program:

The Medicus Transition Program is a project-based staffing solution that simplifies interim provider staffing for hospitals, physician groups, and other medical facilities. Specializing in long-term coverage for specialties with multiple FTE gaps, the Transition Program promotes shared accountability in sourcing, scheduling, and cost control, providing healthcare leaders with the flexibility to fill their staffing gaps quickly and efficiently.

Contact Information:

Medicus Healthcare Solutions

Phone: (855) 301-0563

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Medicus Healthcare Solutions, LLC