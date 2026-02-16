Medicus Healthcare Solutions Releases a Data-Driven Look at the Breast Imaging Radiologist Shortage

WINDHAM, N.H., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising demand for breast cancer screening and diagnostics is outpacing the supply of available breast imaging radiologists, putting pressure on access and turnaround times nationwide.

In response, Medicus Healthcare Solutions has released a new report titled "Behind the Screens: The Breast Imaging Radiologist Shortage." Drawing on national data, industry research, and proprietary insights, Medicus' report examines the factors contributing to the supply-demand imbalance and outlines actionable strategies healthcare leaders can consider to sustain timely access to breast imaging services.

Key findings highlighted within Medicus' report include:

79% of practices surveyed report being short-staffed breast imaging radiologists

Approximately 40 million mammograms are conducted annually in the U.S.

USPSTF 2024 breast cancer screening guidelines widened the U.S. mammography market by roughly 20 million newly eligible women

There are about 4 breast imaging radiologists per 100,000 women aged 40 and older

Access the Complete Report:

For an in-depth look at the supply-demand imbalance within breast imaging and its implications for access and workforce planning, explore the complete report here.

