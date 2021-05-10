Medicus IT Acquires Managed Services Provider HITCare

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT (MIT), the leading healthcare-focused managed services provider (MSP) based in Alpharetta, Georgia, announced the acquisition of Health Information Technology Care (HITCare), California's premier healthcare managed IT services provider based in Petaluma. The uniting of these leading companies further elevates Medicus IT as one of the largest healthcare focused MSPs in the country and will deliver significant value to its clients.

"Our strategic merger with HITCare positively impacts the efforts to expand our national presence," said Chris Jann, CEO of MIT. "The joining of the talented HITCare team elevates our level of service delivery to our clients and introduces additional value and enhanced service offerings. Furthermore, with the California presence, we expand our service reach and position as the foremost healthcare IT authority."

Founded in 2008, HITCare provides professional managed IT services, clinical EMR support, and consulting services specifically tailored to non-profit human services organizations and community health centers. The company has built an impressive reputation as California's leading, trusted technology partner supporting community-based organizations.

"HITCare's mission is to enable community health and non-profit clients to adopt technology to address current and future challenges," said Adrian Williams, CEO and Senior HIT Consultant for HITCare. "By focusing on delivering reliable, secure, and robust technology services, HITCare has made a tangible impact for our clients' missions, staff, and patients. Our merger and partnership with Medicus IT further expands our team's capacity to exceed clients' expectations. Medicus IT shares common values and a focus on using technology to provide the best patient and staff experience. I'm excited to continue our mission together."

"With this merger, our community health and non-profit clients will have greater access through expanded operational efficiencies and never need to reach far for experienced support," said Tony Niemotka, President of HITCare. "Also, our clients will benefit from a financially stronger service partner offering a deep health IT and EMR technical bench coupled with greater risk mitigation and economy of scale. With the joining of HITCare and Medicus IT, we become one of the nation's largest and most experienced technical services providers for community health centers. For our staff, this merger offers increased structure and enhanced career growth opportunities."

Jann added, "The Medicus IT and HITCare teams will remain unchanged to ensure continuity in IT support and service delivery for our clients. People-prioritized decisions remain at the center of company integrations. We continue to offer exceptional service to clients while strengthening our core competencies and growing the Medicus IT team. We remain focused on healthcare and are excited to add community and federally qualified health centers to the types of clients we serve.

"Thanks to the integration of the HITCare team and its resources, we can develop better solutions that further our company's purpose of easing the burden of technology so healthcare organizations can focus on what matters most: their patients."

About Medicus IT, LLC

Medicus IT is one of the nation's most comprehensive IT and managed services providers. With a vertical concentration on healthcare, Medicus IT shifts the focus of its clients from running IT to what's most important: providing the ultimate patient experience. Medicus IT's consultative approach uniquely helps healthcare clients become more strategic, evolve to a preventive operating model, and gain confidence in their ability to maintain compliance. Headquartered in Georgia, Medicus has five service centers in California, Arizona, New Jersey, Ohio, and Florida. A privately held company, Medicus IT is ranked in ChannelE2E's Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list as #2 in healthcare and #9 across all verticals. Learn how Medicus IT helps clients at www.MedicusIT.com.

About HITCare

HITCare is California's premier healthcare and human services technology consulting and professional services firm. The company provides the highest skilled executive, IT, and EHR/PMS professionals who focus on eliminating technical barriers to successful and efficient business operations. The HITCare clinical team focuses on EHR adoption and organizational workflow challenges. HITCare has the documented expertise and a proven track record of successfully supporting dozens of federally recognized 501(c)(3) charitable organizations, including human services, FQHCs, RHCs, CHCs, public hospitals, and medical practices using NextGen, eClinicalWorks, Epic, Office Ally, and GE Centricity EHR/EMR systems.

