Medicus IT Strengthens Commitment to Community Health Centers through Acquisition of BlueNovo

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions and managed services on a national scale, proudly announces the acquisition of BlueNovo, a premier provider of physician and patient-centered healthcare, quality, and technology services dedicated to community health centers.

This latest strategic acquisition marks Medicus' 9th expansion initiative, and reinforces the company's focus on supporting community health centers nationwide. By integrating BlueNovo under its umbrella, Medicus IT further solidifies its position as the preferred partner for healthcare technology solutions.

Chris Jann, CEO of Medicus IT, emphasized the significance of this acquisition: "With our unwavering commitment to community-based healthcare organizations, the integration of BlueNovo strengthens our capacity to leverage technology, enriches our expertise and solutions portfolio, while broadening our national reach in serving the nation's most deserving and underserved populations. This move not only further enhances our presence nationally but also strengthens our range of offerings, to now include analytics, clinical transformation, EHR support, technology strategy, and quality improvement initiatives," said Chris Jann, CEO, Medicus IT.

BlueNovo's CEO & Founder, Roopak Manchanda echoed Jann's sentiments, stating, "Since our inception, BlueNovo has been deeply committed to serving the underserved. Joining forces with Medicus IT continues the mission to transform community health through technology. This aligns perfectly with Medicus' reputation as a leading healthcare technology organization. Together, we will elevate community healthcare IT solutions to unprecedented heights and bolster our commitment to delivering superior care for the underserved, thus improving the health and welfare of the coming generations."

This acquisition further expands Medicus' national presence, while expanding our capabilities and reach in Community Health Care. With nine support centers already established across the US – including centers of excellence in Georgia, Florida, New Jersey, North Carolina, Arizona, and Ohio, Medicus IT solidifies its status as the premier healthcare IT company.

"With this acquisition, we gain an exceptional team that will accelerate our ability to innovate and deliver enhanced healthcare transformation solutions while delivering the ultimate client experience. I'm thrilled about what we have accomplished, and I look forward to seeing what else we can achieve. Our success is attributed to our long-term vision and commitment to growth and excellence. This merger is another step in our journey that reaffirms Medicus as a trusted technology partner in the ever-evolving healthcare IT space, allowing us to continue our mission of delivering significant value to our clients," said Chis Jann, CEO, Medicus IT.

About BlueNovo

BlueNovo is a leading provider of physician & patient-centered healthcare, quality, and technology services for Community-based Healthcare Organizations. We have a senior panel of Healthcare Information Technology (Health IT) experts that serve as industry thought-leaders. Our mission is to partner with our customers in developing and deploying breakthrough solutions that positively impact the conduct and delivery of healthcare.

About Medicus IT

Medicus IT is committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Moving beyond traditional IT, Medicus helps its healthcare clients run their IT infrastructure, grow their operations, and transform their organizations. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with service centers in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, Medicus is one of the nation's top healthcare IT providers, serving more than 6,500+ providers, with over 50,000+ users in over 2000+ locations.

Together, we drive healthcare forward™.

SOURCE Medicus IT