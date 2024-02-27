Medicus IT Partners with Eagle Physicians & Associates to Drive Digital Transformation with mCare™

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT, a leading innovator in IT solutions for the healthcare industry, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Eagle Physicians & Associates PA, a forward-thinking healthcare organization dedicated to delivering exceptional patient care. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in both organization's commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare IT infrastructure.

By leveraging Medicus' expertise in healthcare IT solutions and its next-generation managed services offering, Eagle Physicians sees this partnership as one that aims to drive efficiency, improve outcomes, and ensure data security in the healthcare ecosystem with a focus on patient experience.

Medicus has been providing managed services for over twenty-five years that include IT helpdesk support, advanced engineering, infrastructure monitoring, remediation, management services, application support, and strategic Virtual Technology Executive™ (VTE) consulting services.

"Recognizing our past tendency to reactively address IT challenges without fully achieving comprehensive solutions as we rapidly grew our organization, we eagerly anticipate leveraging the extensive capabilities of Medicus' proficient and dedicated support team," said Sheri Raymer, CEO Eagle Physicians. "Collaborating with Medicus marks a significant milestone for us. Their commitment to excellence and expertise closely aligns with our vision for digital innovation and success which can only position us for future growth."

The basic premise of mCare™ is that healthcare organizations need a managed service solution designed explicitly for the healthcare industry, and managed service providers must have deep experience and expertise in healthcare information technology to address today's needs.

"Why would a healthcare organization work with an IT generalist?" asked Chris Jann, CEO of Medicus. "Seeking guidance on nuanced IT challenges in healthcare without specialized help is like relying on a generalist physician for a condition that requires a cardiologist's expertise. Managing IT for healthcare requires the specialized knowledge of experts who are not only versed in technology but are also deeply familiar with the unique demands of the healthcare technology ecosystem. This is where Medicus IT stands out."

Medicus' mCare™ managed services are built for healthcare:

Simplified pricing model





Easy to consume and mapped to healthcare security and compliance requirements





Improved baseline security measures for growth and scalability





Flexible customization for evolving healthcare demands, including advanced security and compliance, application support and workflow services, and Virtual Technology Executive™ (VTE) services for comprehensive IT solutions.

"We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Eagle Physicians. Together, we will refine their IT landscape, driving efficiency, security, and agility to unlock new growth opportunities. Our mCare is simple for our clients to understand and we made it even easier for them to consume and increase their security posture at their own pace; while adding essential solutions that all healthcare organizations require," said Chris Jann, CEO of Medicus IT.

About Medicus IT

Medicus IT is committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Moving beyond traditional IT, Medicus helps its healthcare clients run their IT infrastructure, grow their operations, and transform their organizations. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with service centers in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, California, and North Carolina, Medicus is one of the nation's top healthcare IT providers, serving over 6,000 providers, with over 40,000 users across 2000 locations.

Together, we drive healthcare forward™.

About Eagle Physicians and Associates

Eagle Physicians was founded in 1995 by 5 long-standing and highly-regarded Greensboro primary care medical groups. Healthcare during the 1990's was a changing and challenging landscape, prompting these groups to band together to have a greater voice in and influence of the kind of health care they wanted to provide to their patients. This patient-focused, independent spirit of physician owners guided Eagle's founders and, through the years, Eagle has grown to 11 locations with a multitude of specialties and services. One of Greensboro's first adopters of an electronic medical record, Eagle was also able to be out front in providing a robust patient portal for an enhanced patient experience. As a symbol of our laser focus on patients, Eagle has received its fifth Patient Centered Medical Home designation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance – one of the highest designations a group can receive for outstanding patient-centered care. As owners, Eagle's physicians do not report to a health care system or other corporate entity, but rather run their practices guided by their medical training – what's best for the patient drives the business model…nothing else. As a respected health care leader, we value the trust all of our patients have placed in us to manage their and their families' care. It is a privilege to serve our community.

SOURCE Medicus IT