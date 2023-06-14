Medigate by Claroty and Siemens Healthineers Collaborate in End-to-End Cybersecurity

Siemens Healthineers ActSafe solution leverages Medigate by Claroty software; medical device security data sharing boosts customers' risk management and operational efficiency

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems protection company, today announced its strategic relationship with medical technology company Siemens Healthineers to protect healthcare enterprises from malicious cyberattacks through a combination of software, managed services, and medical device security data sharing that will increase the reliability with which they serve patients.

Cyber and operational risks facing healthcare systems are rising as technology environments are increasingly interconnected amid ongoing digital transformation. Healthcare ransomware attacks more than doubled from 2016 to 2021, disrupting care delivery nearly 50% of the time and impacting nearly 42 million patients.

The ActSafe Cybersecurity Solution offering from Siemens Healthineers, a turnkey, vendor-neutral cybersecurity solution incorporating both software and managed services, will leverage the award-winning Medigate by Claroty software platform. This combination gives healthcare enterprises an overview of alerts generated in their networks and offers core cybersecurity insights into vulnerability and risk management, and network segmentation. As a result, healthcare enterprises can better manage the risk of malicious attacks, maintain an up-to-date inventory of network connected devices, manage vulnerability reporting, and benefit from efficient remediation action plans. In addition, the solution improves connected device management across the entire lifecycle resulting in multiple operational benefits, including significant CAPEX and OPEX savings.

"Healthcare providers' ability to deliver world-class patient care requires a high level of cyber and operational resilience, and both Siemens and Claroty share a deep dedication to making this possible," said CJ Radford, Global VP Channel & Alliances at Claroty. "Collaborating with Siemens Healthineers means that our purpose-built technology and deep domain expertise is augmented with experienced, reliable managed services, giving healthcare providers unmatched support for continuous security operations improvements at every stage of the healthcare cybersecurity journey."

Additionally, the two companies will share medical device product security data, which will increase operational efficiency. Thus, a limited staff will be able to concentrate on the most high-priority risks and vulnerabilities. Aggregated manufacturer data will eliminate the need to search disparate manufacturer security portals and manually map each potential issue against other data sets.

"With the Medigate by Claroty platform incorporated into ActSafe and sharing medical device data between Claroty and Siemens Healthineers, our customers can quickly identify the medical devices present in their clinical environments, the risks and vulnerabilities in those devices, and how to focus their security remediation efforts – while also gaining device utilization insights to avoid buying equipment they don't need," said Jim Wright, Business Development, Innovation and Digital Business at Siemens Healthineers. "Through this powerful combination of award-winning software and round-the-clock managed services, we are empowering healthcare providers to preserve patient confidentiality and trust."

Medigate by Claroty is the industry's first comprehensive, modular, and SaaS-based healthcare cybersecurity platform that empowers healthcare providers to provide world-class patient care while safely connecting to the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT) – from IV pumps and ultrasound machines, to smart HVAC and lighting systems. Recognized by KLAS Research as Best in KLAS for Healthcare IoT Security for the third consecutive year, the platform protects more than 20 million IoT and IoMT devices in healthcare environments, with deployments in over 2,000 hospital facilities worldwide.

Learn more about Medigate by Claroty and Siemens Healthineers' ActSafe Cybersecurity Solution .

About Claroty

Claroty empowers organizations to secure cyber-physical systems across industrial, healthcare, and commercial environments: the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT). The company's unified platform integrates with customers' existing infrastructure to provide a full range of controls for visibility, risk and vulnerability management, threat detection, and secure remote access. Backed by the world's largest investment firms and industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit claroty.com .

SOURCE Claroty