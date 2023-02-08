Medigate by Claroty Wins Best in KLAS Award for Third Consecutive Year

KLAS Research ranks healthcare IoT security platform as #1 industry leader

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty , the cyber-physical systems protection company, today announced that KLAS Research selected the Medigate by Claroty platform as the 2023 Best in KLAS award winner for Healthcare IoT Security in the 2023 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report. Despite increasing competition in the space, Medigate has maintained its leadership in this category for three years in a row, earning an overall performance score of 95.6 out of 100.

The annual KLAS report evaluates the overall performance of each product and service then grades the customer's experience across the following pillars: culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship and value. Medigate earned the title of Best in KLAS for its outstanding ability to help healthcare organizations in their quest to deliver quality patient care. The award is given to only one vendor per category.

"The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers. These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report," said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. "Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT! KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting."

Amid digital transformation, increasingly interconnected technology environments, and an evolving threat landscape, the cyber and operational risks facing healthcare systems are growing exponentially. Powered by purpose-built technology and deep domain expertise, Medigate equips healthcare providers with unmatched security for all cyber-physical systems in their environments – from IV pumps and ultrasounds, to smart HVAC and lighting systems – as well as a deeper understanding of how these assets are being used to achieve maximum value from them. By eliminating blind spots and enabling a proactive approach to cybersecurity, Medigate grants healthcare providers peace of mind in their efforts to provide world-class patient care.

Customer Praise for Medigate by Claroty

According to the CISO of a healthcare organization who spoke with KLAS analysts for the report in June 2022 , "This product is absolutely part of our long-term plans. It has been a game changer. Those of us in the cybersecurity community in healthcare have been looking for a product like this. With the product, we have been finding value on a daily basis that we didn't have before. There is a lot of collateral value in the tool. This system is a foundational cornerstone of our cybersecurity program. I sound like an evangelist for the vendor, but frankly, the solution does what I need it to do and so much more. It has exceeded expectations in terms of what kind of data we have been getting."

Another CISO told KLAS analysts in June 2022, "The real value proposition is not just the system but also the vendor's people. From the CEO to the implementation engineers, they all understand what their purpose is. Their purpose is to help us be successful with the solution and implementation. The vendor has always been available when needed, we have regular meetings with them, and they are willing to help with training sessions for various groups. They have an intense, laser-like customer focus. I view Medigate as a partner. When I look at partners, I look at service, recommendations, and their ability and willingness to listen to their customers. Medigate has some of the best people I have ever worked with."

Per the director of one healthcare organization in October 2022, "Medigate IoMT Solutions is definitely meeting our needs. It has actually gone a bit above our needs and provided us with things we didn't even know we needed. That is not only true from a security standpoint; the system also provides really nice utilization data that comes in handy for clinical leaders. If we want to know how we are actually using an EKG machine or if an ultrasound machine is really being used, we can use the system to dig up that information and figure out how the device is being used. Our clinical leaders can use Medigate IoMT Solutions to make decisions that don't have anything to do with security, and that is a really nice added value that we are deriving from the product."

A healthcare CIO said in April 2022, "I would 1,000% buy Medigate again. Medigate's product is cloud based, so I can access it anywhere. It is the greatest security investment I have ever been a part of in IT. Medigate's product is low cost, and everything about it is great."

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the #1 healthcare IoT security solution by one of the top analyst firms in healthcare," said Jonathan Langer, COO of Claroty and co-founder of Medigate. "Our ability to hold onto this prestigious ranking for three years in a row is an enormous testament to the strength of our platform's capabilities and our team's unwavering commitment to delivering the best experience and driving as much value as possible for our customers. We are extremely grateful to our customers and KLAS for conducting such insightful evaluations that empower us to make the Medigate platform and experience the best it can be."

For more information on Medigate by Claroty's Best in KLAS win, access the full 2023 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report or visit the Claroty blog.

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on soft­ware, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com .

About Claroty

Claroty empowers organizations to secure their Extended Internet of Things (XIoT), a vast network of cyber-physical systems across industrial, healthcare, and commercial environments. The company's cyber-physical systems protection platform integrates with customers' existing infrastructure to provide a full range of controls for visibility, risk and vulnerability management, network segmentation, threat detection, and secure remote access. Backed by the world's largest investment firms and industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

To find out more about Claroty, visit claroty.com .

