MEDIHEAL EXPANDS ULTA BEAUTY FOOTPRINT WITH THE DEBUT OF ITS HIGH-PERFORMANCE PDRN COLLECTION NATIONWIDE

Korea's #1 Derma Cosmetic Brand Expands US Presence as Demand for Clinical-Grade Skincare Accelerates

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediheal, the Korean derma cosmetic brand, known for its science-backed, results-driven formulas and treatment essentials, is expanding its US retail footprint with a nationwide rollout of its PDRN Collection, with a rollout in more than 1,400 Ulta Beauty stores on February 11th, 2026.

Mediheal PDRN Collection

The launch introduces the popular collection to Ulta Beauty shoppers, including the PDRN Lifting Pad , PDRN Lifting Serum , and Rose PDRN Essential Sheet Mask , formulated with Vegan PDRN derived from Rose. Unlike traditional animal-derived PDRN, Rose-based PDRN features a significantly smaller molecular structure, allowing for deeper and faster skin absorption.

The high-performance line has seen high demand since its debut in Korea, earning coveted status for its visible pore-tightening, lifting, and skin-renewing benefits and results, further building upon the brand's status as a leader in the K-beauty space.

Building on the global success of its toner pads—with over 32 million units sold worldwide—Mediheal's expansion into Ulta Beauty meets the surging US demand for high-efficacy, clinical-grade skincare. By bringing its most successful Korean innovations to Ulta Beauty, Mediheal continues to accelerate its global expansion and strengthen its position as a leader in next-generation skincare.

A representative for Mediheal expands on the brand's latest collection launching at Ulta Beauty, bringing efficacious Korean skincare formulas to the forefront of high-demand US retailers, by sharing, "US consumers are increasingly looking beyond brand names and gravitating toward high-performance skincare that delivers tangible results—particularly in strengthening the skin barrier and preventing signs of aging. We're excited to make Mediheal's derma-powered pore and firming care, backed by our advanced dermatological technology, easily accessible at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide."

Mediheal's expansion follows its unrivaled dominance in South Korea, where it reigns as the #1 best-selling skincare brand at Olive Young—outperforming a highly competitive field of over 3,000 brands for two consecutive years.

Mediheal's PDRN Collection is available to shop online at UltaBeauty.com and in-store at select Ulta Beauty stores.

About Mediheal

Mediheal is a globally recognized skincare brand known for its science-driven approach to targeted skin solutions. Best known for its category-defining sheet masks and innovative skincare essentials, Mediheal combines advanced dermatological research with high-performance ingredients to address a wide range of skin concerns. With a commitment to accessible, results-oriented skincare, the brand continues to lead the evolution of modern K-beauty worldwide.

SOURCE Mediheal