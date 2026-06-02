MEDIHEAL, the No. 1 K-Beauty Brand at OLIVE YOUNG, Expands U.S. Presence with Launch at OLIVE YOUNG Pasadena

The Best-Selling K-Beauty Brand Celebrates U.S. Growth with Exclusive In-Store Pop-Up and New Product Debuts

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDIHEAL, the science-backed derma-cosmetic brand and No. 1 bestselling brand at OLIVE YOUNG in Korea, is expanding its U.S. presence through an extended partnership with OLIVE YOUNG as the leading Korean beauty and lifestyle retailer opens its first-ever U.S. store in Pasadena, Los Angeles. MEDIHEAL products will be available both in-store and through the newly launched OLIVE YOUNG US Online Store.

Mediheal Popup Olive Young

Following two consecutive years as OLIVE YOUNG Korea's top-selling brand, MEDIHEAL's U.S. expansion marks a significant milestone in the brand's continued global growth and increasing momentum within the American K-beauty market.

To celebrate the grand opening of OLIVE YOUNG Pasadena on May 29, MEDIHEAL will host a dedicated in-store pop-up experience through July 30. The activation will feature an oversized toner pad display zone for hands-on product discovery, a slot machine event, and a variety of exclusive promotions. Customers who spend over $35 on MEDIHEAL products will receive a complimentary award-winning Hyper Collagen Mask while supplies last.

The Pasadena location will also serve as one of the first U.S. destinations to debut several of MEDIHEAL's newest skincare innovations, including the Madecassoside Moisture Sun Serum, Capsule Eye Patches, and the brand's newly upgraded Toner Pad collection.

The Madecassoside Moisture Sun Serum is a lightweight SPF formula that combines broad-spectrum UV protection with deep hydration and soothing skincare benefits. Formulated with 98% pure madecassoside and 79% serum-based ingredients, the innovative sun serum delivers a non-sticky, no white-cast finish while helping calm sensitive or irritated skin. The formula has been designed to layer seamlessly under makeup and provide comfortable daily wear.

MEDIHEAL's Capsule Eye Patches deliver targeted care for concerns including puffiness, dryness, dark circles, and fine lines. The hydrogel patches are infused with concentrated and encapsulated ampoule ingredients such as collagen, vitamins, and hydrating actives to help visibly firm, brighten, and revitalize the delicate under-eye area while providing a cooling, spa-like treatment experience.

"As the No. 1 bestselling brand at OLIVE YOUNG in Korea for two consecutive years, we believe OLIVE YOUNG's unique shopping experience will offer American consumers a whole new level of brand engagement," said Johanna Kim, CEO and Creative Director of MEDIHEAL. "By blending our proven success in Korea with the evolving needs of U.S. consumers, we look forward to establishing MEDIHEAL's distinctive brand values firmly within the American market."

Known globally for combining dermatological science with accessible daily skincare, MEDIHEAL continues to innovate across categories including sheet masks, toner pads, sun care, and targeted treatments. OLIVE YOUNG launch will give U.S. consumers expanded access to the brand's most sought-after products and newest skincare technologies.

You can visit MEDIHEAL and OLIVE YOUNG US for more information.

About MEDIHEAL:

MEDIHEAL is a globally recognized skincare brand known for its science-driven approach to targeted skin solutions. Best known for its category-defining sheet masks and innovative skincare essentials, MEDIHEAL combines advanced dermatological research with high-performance ingredients to address a wide range of skin concerns. With a commitment to accessible, results-oriented skincare, the brand continues to lead the evolution of modern K-beauty worldwide.

SOURCE Mediheal