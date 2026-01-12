MediKarma Launches Healthcare's First "Agentic AI" Licensing Model: Opens Access to Validated Disease Management Agents

MediKarma is the "Intel Inside" of the healthcare economy. Payers and platforms can now license specific AI Agents – longevity, prevention and chronic disease focused – along with the industry's only universal EMR data ingestion engine.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MediKarma today announced a defining strategic shift with the launch of its Agentic AI Licensing Program, making it the first company in the healthcare industry to license out fully autonomous AI agents for wellness, disease management and enterprise data operations.

This move transitions MediKarma from a traditional product company into the fundamental infrastructure layer of modern healthcare. Much like computer manufacturers rely on a central processor to power their hardware, health plans, health systems, digital health companies and software platforms can now license MediKarma's "AI Agents" to power their member experience. Licensing options include:

1. Jack AI: The Universal Enterprise Engine

At the core of the licensing model is Jack AI, a comprehensive enterprise intelligence stack designed to solve the industry's data fragmentation problem. Partners can now license the following modular utilities:

Frictionless EMR Data Acquisition: The only engine capable of retrieving a user's full lifetime medical history in 120 seconds using just Name, DOB and Zip Code.

The only engine capable of retrieving a user's full lifetime medical history in using just Name, DOB and Zip Code. Longitudinal "Digital Twin": An ingestion engine that instantly fuses doctors' notes, claims history, food intake and real-time wearable data (sleep, stress, activity) into a single, personalized and actionable profile.

An ingestion engine that instantly fuses doctors' notes, claims history, food intake and real-time wearable data (sleep, stress, activity) into a single, personalized and actionable profile. Validated Health Score: A FICO-like metric proven to correlate 90.6% with risk and cost reduction analysis of Health Plan Claims Data over 8M claims drawn from a sample of 65M of deidentified patients.

2. Jill AI: Validated Engagement Agents on Demand

Powering the patient experience is Jill AI, a suite of autonomous engagement agents designed to solve the industry's adherence and retention problem. Partners can now license the following validated personalities to manage distinct patient populations:

Wellness Jill: A preventative care avatar with a "Check Engine Light" interface to educate and inform users before issues arise.

A preventative care avatar with a "Check Engine Light" interface to educate and inform users before issues arise. Diabetes & Obesity Jill: A specialized agent for glucose and Weight management. In a recent intervention study, this agent drove 35% Monthly Active Users (MAU) – more than 4x the industry average – and achieved 40%+ improvement over baseline measures .

A specialized agent for glucose and Weight management. In a recent intervention study, this agent drove – more than 4x the industry average – and achieved . Women's Health Jill: A specialized agent for IVF, pregnancy and peri/menopause support.

A specialized agent for IVF, pregnancy and peri/menopause support. Pipeline Agents: Specialized agents for Oncology, Nephrology (CKD) and CHF are currently in development.

Quote from Kris Narayan, CEO of MediKarma:

"We are not building another app. We are building the brains that will power the entire industry and make life easier for patients. This is an 'Intel Inside' moment for healthcare. Right now, we are the only company that can bring in EMR data from anywhere – literally anywhere – and instantly make sense of it. By licensing our Agentic AI, we are giving health plans the ability to deploy validated, disease-specific experts like Diabetes Jill or Oncology Jill directly to their members. We are the first and only company doing this, and we are opening our doors to partners who want to stop guessing and start solving."

Delivering Measurable ROI

The platform is designed to deliver immediate financial impact for partners:

Health Plans: Can reduce avoidable cost of care by $700–$3,185 per member/year through predictive intervention.

Can reduce avoidable cost of care by through predictive intervention. Health Systems: Enable efficiencies in care delivery through 360° patient data aggregation, improve NCQA, STAR and HEDIS scores and drive verified engagement.

Enable efficiencies in care delivery through 360° patient data aggregation, improve NCQA, STAR and HEDIS scores and drive verified engagement. Self-Insured Employers: Can lower total cost of care while boosting employee satisfaction through better benefits utilization and engagement.

About MediKarma

MediKarma is the industry leader in Agentic AI for healthcare. We are the first company to license autonomous AI agents that bridge the gap between universal data access and personalized care. By empowering partners with the ability to fetch data from any EMR and deploy validated AI agents, MediKarma serves as the operating system for the next generation of digital health.

Availability

The MediKarma Agentic AI Licensing Program, including SDKs for Jack AI utilities and the Jill AI suite, is available immediately. Enterprise partners can contact the commercial team to begin integration today.

For media inquiries, interviews, or partnership details, please contact:

Nataliya Howard

[email protected]

925.628.7424

www.medikarma.com

SOURCE MediKarma Inc.