Situated directly across from the College's main athletic complex and football stadium, the residence hall benefits from a convenient position at the core of Albright College, in close proximity to various student-centric facilities.

Master-leased to Albright College, Mediplex Albright Residences is the latest addition to MPG's growing portfolio.

ABOUT MEDIPLEX PROPERTY GROUP

Mediplex is a relationship-based, assignment-driven real estate developer active in the student housing, senior housing and healthcare sectors. Acting as its clients' partner or preferred developer, Mediplex delivers customized real estate solutions that enhance the user experience and benefit the provider through programmatic development, co-investment and enhanced portfolio monetization.

For additional information about Mediplex, please call 267-513-1979 or visit the company's website at www.mediplexpropertygroup.com.

SOURCE Mediplex Property Group