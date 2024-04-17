Mediplex Property Group Develops MOB/ASC/Lab Space in King of Prussia, PA

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediplex Property Group has completed its newest outpatient healthcare facility at 880 Swedesford Road in King of Prussia, PA.

Mediplex successfully re-purposed the 2-story, 16,000 square foot former office building into a state-of-the-art medical center encompassing highly specialized Lab Spaces, Ambulatory Surgical Suites and Clinical Offices.

Strategically located at the nexus of US 202, US 422, I-76 and the PA Turnpike, the site features prominent highway frontage and is directly across from King of Prussia Town Center, a major mixed-use retail and residential complex.

Mediplex King of Prussia is leased in its entirety to RMA Reproductive Medicine Associates, an affiliate of IVI-RMA Global, the world's largest reproductive medicine associates.

PROJECT TEAM

The project was constructed by Axis Construction Management of King of Prussia, PA and designed by Linn Architects of Media, PA. OceanFirst Bank provided financing.

ABOUT MEDIPLEX PROPERTY GROUP

Mediplex is a relationship-based, assignment-driven real estate developer serving physician practices, regional health systems and national outpatient care providers. Since 2008, the firm has successfully delivered a wide range of turnkey and build-to-suit projects through ground-up construction or adaptive re-use. Acting as its clients' partner or preferred developer, Mediplex delivers real estate solutions that enhance the patient experience and benefit the provider through programmatic development, tenant co-investment and enhanced portfolio monetization.

For additional information about Mediplex's assignment-driven partnerships with healthcare providers, please call 267-513-1979 or visit the company's website at www.mediplexpropertygroup.com.

