Mediplex Property Group Opens New State-of-the-Art Location for Rothman Orthopaedics in Newtown, PA

"We are thrilled about the continued growth of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Newtown," said Alexander R. Vaccaro, MD, PhD, MBA, President of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, Richard H. Rothman Professor and Chairman of the Department of Orthopaedics, and Professor of Neurosurgery at Thomas Jefferson University and Hospitals. "The larger and even more convenient location exemplifies our commitment to create a world-class comprehensive orthopedic service line, so our patients don't have to go far for the best treatment options. We look forward to continuing to serve this region and bringing the best musculoskeletal care to the Newtown community and beyond."

Situated in the prestigious Newtown Business Commons, Mediplex Newtown is strategically located on approximately two acres near the interchange of I-295 and the Newtown Bypass (PA Route 332). Mediplex successfully converted the single-story, 12,800 square former industrial building into a state-of-the-art outpatient healthcare center that now houses 16 Exam rooms; two X-Ray rooms; an Orthotics room; Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Hand Therapy as well as five specialties including Joint Replacement, Sports Medicine, Foot & Ankle, Hand & Wrist, and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation.

The new outpatient healthcare center offers convenient patient access, ample parking, and modernized facilities to more efficiently treat clinical and physical therapy patients for years to come. Additionally, a larger location allows Rothman Orthopaedics to offer walk-in services, giving patients immediate access without the need for an appointment.

Mediplex Newtown was designed by Linn Architects of Media, PA and Kimmerle Group of Harding Township, NJ, and built by Axis Construction Management of King of Prussia, PA. OceanFirst Bank provided financing.

Cresa's Jonathan Marks and Michael Doetsch represented Rothman in the transaction, while Jim Pirot of Cresa facilitated project management services.

ABOUT MEDIPLEX PROPERTY GROUP

Mediplex is a relationship-based, assignment-driven real estate developer serving physician practices, regional health systems and national outpatient care providers. Since 2008, the firm has successfully delivered a wide range of turnkey and build-to-suit projects through ground-up construction or adaptive re-use. Acting as its clients' partner or preferred developer, Mediplex delivers real estate solutions that enhance the patient experience and benefit the provider through programmatic development, tenant co-investment and enhancing portfolio monetization.

For additional information about Mediplex's assignment-driven partnerships with healthcare providers, please call 267-513-1979 or visit the company's website at www.mediplexpropertygroup.com.

ABOUT ROTHMAN ORTHOPAEDIC INSTITUTE

Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is the largest musculoskeletal practice in the United States according to Becker's Review. A world leader in the field of orthopedics, Rothman Orthopaedics partners with health systems, hospitals, and physicians to build enduring musculoskeletal systems of care in communities that are high-quality, compassionate, affordable, and grounded in evidence-based medicine. Rothman Orthopaedic Institute orthopedists treat patients in 37 locations and have surgical privileges at 71 facilities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Florida. With experts in nine orthopedic sub-specialties including spine, hip & knee, foot & ankle, shoulder & elbow, hand & wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine & rehabilitation, orthopedic oncology, and trauma, Rothman Orthopaedics is recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education, and technology. Consistently recognized as national and regional "Top Docs," Rothman Orthopaedics is proud to be the official team physician for the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, the Orlando Magic, The Big EAST Conference, as well as over 60 college and high school teams. For more information about Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, please visit www.RothmanOrtho.com.

