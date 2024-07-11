SEOUL, South Korea, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit, a leading provider of dental 3D scanners and digital dentistry solutions, has appointed Han Ryu as its new CEO. With over three decades of senior management experience in global medical device and healthcare sectors—including roles at Siemens Healthineers, Qorvo Biotechnologies, Accelerate Diagnostics, and Bain & Company—Ryu has led Medit North America since 2023, driving market growth and overseeing sales and marketing efforts.

Medit Appoints Han Ryu as CEO, Focusing on Customer-Centric Innovation

"I am honored to assume the role of CEO at Medit. My commitment is to lead technological innovation and services in the digital dentistry market. We are particularly focused on accelerating the digital dental revolution in China with the upcoming launch of our premium scanner, the i900," commented Ryu on his appointment.

Under Ryu's leadership, Medit successfully launched its revolutionary i900 intraoral scanner in Egypt and Dubai last June, earning high acclaim in the market. The scanner features innovative touch interfaces and third-generation optical engine technology, delivering an unparalleled user experience. It provides precise scanning in challenging conditions such as edentulous case, bleeding case, and metal cases, empowering practitioners with superior diagnostic capabilities

Additionally, Medit plans to broaden its educational programs and support efforts in cooperation with local partners, enhancing customized resources for users of Medit's scanners and software.

About MEDIT

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Medit is a global leader in 3D intraoral scanners and an integrated digital dentistry platform, distinguished by its patented state-of-the-art technology. The company operates with representatives in the Americas and Europe and boasts a global network of distributors in over 100 countries. For more information, visit https://www.medit.com.

