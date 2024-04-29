Medit launches the revolutionary i900, an intraoral scanning system set to redefine the scanning experience for dental clinics worldwide

The Medit i900 features cutting-edge technology for smoother, easier scanning, comfortable handling, and improved scan quality

SEOUL, South Korea and LONG BEACH, Calif., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit (www.medit.com), a leading provider of dental 3D scanners and digital dentistry solutions, introduces the Medit i900 intraoral scanner, setting a new standard for speed, accuracy, and comfort.

"The brilliance of the Medit i900 lies in its sleek, unibody design," said Michael Lee, CTO of Medit. "There is complex innovation within its simplicity. The i900 is light and easy to handle, but offers the most cutting-edge technology to date."

The Medit i900 redeﬁnes the scanning process with the intuitive Touch Band and Touch Pad functionality. The button-free operation offers control from any angle and allows for a comfortable experience for all hand sizes. Other advanced features of the scanner streamline workﬂow and optimize patient care.

The i900 boasts a featherlight design, weighing just 165 grams, three tip sizes, and improved ergonomics allowing for absolute control scanning from any position.





The 3rd-Generation Optical Engine with a 10-bit camera delivers a wider and deeper field of view, improved accuracy, and sharper detail yet smoother scan data. It also ensures flawless capture of challenging conditions including highly reflective metal or bleeding soft tissue.





Experience real-time haptic and light feedback, navigate effortlessly with the 360° Touch Band, and customize commands via the interactive Touch Pad and Touch Menu.

"The i900 simplifies the scanning journey," said Han Ryu, CGSO of Medit. "With intuitive 360° Touch Band and Touch Pad controls, practitioners can access our groundbreaking optical engine in just a few taps. We designed the i900 for ultimate convenience and efﬁciency."

The Medit i900 is powered by Medit Link, the company's open software platform, providing access to a suite of free dental apps that encourage productivity and enhance patient care. The system provides adaptive software updates to improve smart features, patient consultations, and lab communications.

Order the Medit i900 today and experience the future of digital dentistry: https://www.medit.com/medit-i900-intraoral-scanner/

See the Medit i900 in action at these upcoming events:

ThriveLive, Las Vegas, NV ( May 2-4 )

( ) AAO, New Orleans, LA ( May 3-6 )

CDA, Anaheim, CA ( May 15-17 )

( ) BDCDS, Birmingham, UK ( May 17-18 )

( ) SIDEX, Seoul , KS ( June 7-9 )

, KS ( ) DDS Berlin , Berlin, DEU ( June 28-29 )

About Medit

MEDIT is a global provider of 3D intraoral scanners and an all-in-one digital dentistry platform, based on its patented state-of-the-art technology. The company also develops innovative software for digital dentistry, supporting collaborative workﬂows between dental clinics, technology, and labs.

MEDIT has been headquartered in Seoul, South Korea since its inception in 2000. The company also has representatives in the Americas and Europe and boasts a global network of distributors in over 100 countries. Visit MEDIT ofﬁcial website for detailed information about MEDIT products and software, and MEDIT ofﬁcial YouTube and social media channels for other various content.

SOURCE Medit