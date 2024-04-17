Medline adds Epredia to lab portfolio

Agreement facilitates better access to top anatomical pathology solutions by more diagnostic labs nationwide

NORTHFIELD, Ill., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline, a market-leading manufacturer and supplier of medical supplies and solutions, is pleased to announce that it is now a direct distributor for Epredia, a member of PHC Group. Epredia is a global leader in the anatomical pathology field, providing comprehensive solutions for precision cancer diagnostics and tissue diagnostics. Epredia offers a wide breadth of solutions that have and will continue to transform the anatomical pathology market.

With its new status as distributor, Medline can offer laboratories and customers across the continuum of care access to anatomical pathology products from Epredia, thus expanding Medline's extensive portfolio of lab products, devices and equipment.

"Medline is confidently and quickly growing our presence in the lab space," said Nicole Krpan, general manager of Laboratory at Medline. "And, we are excited to augment our lab product offering with Epredia – whose legacy and brands are deeply embedded and always in demand in the market."

Increasing complexity of cancer diagnostics means laboratories are under increasing pressure to speed up processes and reduce costs. Laboratories in acute and non-acute care settings around the world have looked to Epredia for solutions that improve the laboratory workflow to help pathologists deliver quality results and timely diagnoses.

"We are excited to begin this partnership with Medline as we serve our mutual customers in the Anatomical Pathology market space," said Larry Cook, vice president of Epredia Commercial Operations - Americas. "With Medline's extensive distribution network combined with Epredia's products, commercial and service support, this partnership strengthens our focus centered on 'improving lives by enhancing cancer diagnostics' for patients, researchers, and clinical laboratories in the U.S. market."

With a lab portfolio of more than 150,000 products, Medline helps strengthen lab performance and influence in every diagnostic setting. Medline lab specialists bring lab, supply chain and other stakeholders together to build a framework for driving greater savings, efficiencies, and overall value. Health systems and laboratories interested in Epredia solutions can contact their Medline representatives.

About Epredia

Epredia is a global leader in the supply of comprehensive laboratory solutions for anatomic pathology, histology, and cytology instruments and consumables. Epredia offers solutions for precision cancer diagnostics through our trusted brands Erie Scientific, Richard Allen Scientific, Shandon, Microm and Menzel-Gläser, which have been known as pioneers, innovators, and standard-bearers of excellence within the industry for over the last 85 years. Epredia was established following the acquisition of Thermo Fisher Scientific's Anatomical Pathology business by PHC Holdings Corporation in 2019. Epredia has manufacturing locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy and China and a total of around 1,400 employees. Epredia is committed to achieving its mission to improve lives by enhancing cancer diagnostics for patients around the world. For further information on Epredia and its products, please visit www.epredia.com.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company – a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps providers to activate the clinical and supply chain resources needed to deliver their best care. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions.

Medline was most recently named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women lists, and was recognized for the 13th year by the Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 38,000+ employees worldwide and operates in over 100 countries and territories. Learn more at www.medline.com.

