Medline expands catheter portfolio with QiVi MEC male external urine management device

NORTHFIELD, Ill., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline and Consure Medical today announced a new agreement for Medline to exclusively distribute the QiVi® MEC male external urine management device to help guard against catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI) and incontinence-associated dermatitis (IAD).

This strategic agreement underscores Medline's commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and innovation to its customers. Leveraging its extensive distribution network, Medline will increase the visibility of this product and enhance patient care, reduce healthcare costs and help clinicians better care for their patients.

"Medline Urology is committed to providing essential solutions that empower clinicians to reduce the risk of CAUTIs and IADs. QiVi MEC is Medline's newest male external urine management device that bridges the needs of both infection prevention and WOC in their pursuit of lowering hospital-acquired infections. QiVi MEC helps clinicians provide their patients with quality urological care to achieve optimal outcomes. We are excited to add QiVi MEC to Medline's robust urology portfolio," said Mike Gerskovich, General Manager, Urology, Medline.

QiVi MEC is a unique external male urine collection device that helps to eliminate the complications of male urinary incontinence often associated with indwelling catheters, external condom sheath catheters, and absorbent pads. QiVi MEC employs suction to divert urine output in real time. The non-absorbing pouch material keeps skin dry as well as creating a highly precise fluid intake and outtake assessment. QiVi MEC is a category defining product that does away with the archaic practice of absorbing urine with wicking or absorbing material. This catheter also provides ease of use for clinicians as well as keeps patient comfort in mind with its universal fit and derma-friendly, silicon-based adhesive that creates a closed system to prevent leakage.

"Our vision is to develop products that improve clinical outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and expand coverage of use. We are incredibly excited to work with Medline to help make QiVi a standard of care across U.S. acute care hospitals," said Nish Chasmawala, co-founder & CEO, Consure Medical. "QiVi is a product that works effectively on patients with difficult anatomies and QiVi has helped address hospital CAUTI, IAD and HAPI rates."

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company – a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps providers to activate the clinical and supply chain resources needed to deliver their best care. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions.

Medline was most recently named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women lists, and was recognized for the 13th year by Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 38,000+ employees worldwide and operates in over 100 countries and territories. Learn more at www.medline.com.

About Consure Medical

Consure Medical is a nurse centric, innovation drive company with Silicon Valley roots. They have a full spectrum of active incontinence management solutions. Both their automatic stool management and urine management devices, have shown to reduce HAC & HAI scores of hospitals, improve patient dignity and enhance quality of life of the patients and their family members. By working closely with nurses and health systems, Consure Medical has developed revolutionary products that are defining the overall direction of care for latent clinical needs. These products have undergone rigorous regulatory approval processes, have collected comprehensive clinical evidence, been awarded contracts by large GPOs, and have patent protection across key geographies. The talented team at Consure Medical has been focused on this clinical condition for almost ten years now and have a certain adroitness in developing solutions for Incontinence Management. www.consuremedical.com

