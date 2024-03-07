Medline Industries, LP acquires AG Cuffill® from Hospitech Respiration Ltd.

Disposable cuff pressure management device deepens Medline's airway management portfolio

NORTHFIELD, Ill., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline, a market-leading manufacturer and supplier of medical supplies and solutions, today announced the successful acquisition of the manufacturing rights and intellectual property of AG Cuffill from Hospitech Respiration Ltd. The compact and intuitive syringe-like device provides an accurate solution for measuring both pressure and volume of airway cuffs in all clinical settings.

Medline has acquired the manufacturing rights and intellectual property of AG Cuffill® from Hospitech Respiration Ltd. This critical respiratory care device helps enhance patient safety around measuring and adjusting cuff pressure for patients intubated with a cuffed endotracheal (ET) tube or tracheal tube.

Medline and Hospitech launched a partnership in October 2020 for Medline to exclusively distribute AG Cuffill in all healthcare markets across the United States. This acquisition includes all domestic and international AG Cuffill business assets and marks continued growth for Medline in the respiratory space as the company expands its airway management product portfolio.

"Medline remains committed to adding clinically differentiated respiratory solutions to make healthcare run better for our global customers. The AG Cuffill is a unique tool to allow clinicians to manage cuff pressure accurately and easily," said Tim Finnigan, general manager of Medline respiratory division. "We are excited to retain AG Cuffill as a long-term integral part of our market-leading airway management portfolio."

"We are very proud of the long and successful collaboration with Medline. This cooperation reflects the synergy and effectiveness of a collaboration between two fast-moving, innovative companies. We look forward to further cooperating with Medline in commercializing more of our product portfolio," said Yoav Venkert, CEO of Hospitech Respiration Ltd.

Measuring and adjusting cuff pressure is critical for patients intubated with a cuffed endotracheal (ET) tube or tracheal tube. Cuff pressures can change rapidly, especially during transport or as patients change position, such as proning. AG Cuffill helps enhance patient safety while potentially diminishing the risk of cross contamination. The device can be used by all medical professionals, including respiratory, anesthesia, first responders and home providers to reduce potential for aspirations with an under-inflated cuff or ischemic injury that can result from over-inflation.

Learn more about AG Cuffill at www.medline.com/capabilities/respiratory/cuff-pressure-manometer.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company – a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps providers to activate the clinical and supply chain resources needed to deliver their best care. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions.

Medline was most recently named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers and America's Best Employers for Women lists, and was recognized for the 13th year by Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 36,500+ employees worldwide and operates in over 110 countries and territories. Learn more at www.medline.com.

About Hospitech Respiration

Hospitech Respiration, based in Israel, is an innovative medical device company, focusing on development and commercialization of devices, aiming at improving quality of care, promoting patient safety and reducing complications and hospitalization cost in mechanically ventilated patients.

