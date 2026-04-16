Medline announces first-in-healthcare AI robotics partnership with Symbotic

The Symbotic System is an AI-powered platform that automates picking, storage and retrieval of items for distribution. Widely used across multiple complex industries, including large scale retail and consumer goods companies, the technology uses intelligent, autonomous robots to depalletize and singulate inbound full pallets, store and retrieve items, and build orders into smart outbound pallets mapped to the needs and layouts of downstream recipients, helping to drive faster and more efficient operations. Medline will pilot this technology in 2027 at one of its 45 distribution centers in the U.S.

"Our vertically integrated solution of manufacturing and distributing products to all points of care is unique among healthcare suppliers," said Sean Halligan, chief supply chain officer at Medline. "Medline's strategic investment in this technology will help us provide even more efficiency for our customers and help them meet their operational, clinical and financial goals."

The partnership with Symbotic builds on Medline's continued investment in advanced technologies across its U.S. distribution center network, aimed at improving speed, accuracy and scalability while supporting employee safety and experience. Medline also has recently deployed a range of automation and packaging solutions, including goods-to-person robotic picking systems, automated packaging and its custom Pick Pack Pro™ technology, to modernize fulfillment operations and better serve customers across all points of care.

"We are proud to partner with Medline, the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions, on the next step in its transformation," said Mike Dunn, chief customer officer at Symbotic. "Given the importance of accuracy, speed and cost in this space, this agreement is a great validation of the power of the Symbotic System, and of our commitment to reimagining the supply chain and transforming the movement of goods through intelligent automation."

To learn more about Medline's supply chain capabilities, visit https://www.medline.com/supply-chain/.

To learn more about the Symbotic System, visit https://www.symbotic.com/.

About Medline

Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company employs more than 45,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com.

Unless otherwise indicated, all figures are as of Dec. 31, 2025.

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SOURCE Medline