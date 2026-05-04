Medline officially launches Mpower™, a digital control tower designed to predict, respond and resolve supply chain risks

First wave of Medline customers begin leveraging Mpower to strengthen supply chain resiliency

NORTHFIELD, Ill., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline (Nasdaq: MDLN) announced that its cloud-based, AI-powered supply chain technology called Mpower™ is now available to help healthcare providers anticipate and respond to potential disruptions before they impact patient care. Built in collaboration with Microsoft and developed with direct input from health systems across the country, Mpower represents a significant step forward in modernizing healthcare supply chain decision-making.

Medline's AI-powered supply chain technology called Mpower™ is now available to help healthcare providers anticipate and respond to potential supply chain disruptions before they impact patient care.

The solution is a digital control tower that predicts future risks, offers real-time solutions with proactive optimizations and automates workflows – bringing Medline's customer supply and demand data, predictive analytics and workflow automation together into an intuitive and actionable dashboard. With real-time insights, Mpower helps providers proactively identify at-risk items earlier and streamline their product substitutions and approval workflows, thereby reducing the daily operational burden for supply chain and clinical teams.

Mpower also includes an integrated AI chat agent that enables users to ask questions, explore product alternatives and streamline clinical approvals directly within the platform. The system draws on Medline's extensive, end‑to‑end supply chain data as both a manufacturer and distributor to deliver enhanced real-time visibility into inventory positions, demand forecasts and potential vulnerabilities across supply networks. Leveraging the Microsoft Office 365 integration users are familiar with and the advanced data security of Microsoft Azure, Mpower is designed to be straightforward and secure to integrate, with minimal training required and the ability to deploy quickly.

"Mpower reflects how we approach technology at Medline – building practical solutions in close collaboration with partners and customers," said Marshall Lancaster, Medline chief information officer. "Working with Microsoft, we focused on creating a cloud‑based platform that can be deployed efficiently, integrates seamlessly into existing environments and delivers meaningful value from day one."

Following an early release with 10 well-known U.S. health systems, all of which worked closely with Medline to test, refine and help shape the platform ahead of broader availability, initial data shows a more than 50% efficiency gain in order substitution workflows and decision making compared to a five- to seven-day baseline without Mpower. Health systems using Mpower along with integrating into Medline's pre-approved AutoSub program saw a 1-2% increase in unadjusted fill-rates.

"We're appreciative for the years of collaboration with providers who told us they needed better visibility, simpler workflows and smarter tools to help manage an increasingly complex global supply chain," said Marc Phillips, Medline senior vice president, supply chain solutions. "By combining Medline's supply chain expertise with Microsoft's cloud and AI capabilities, we expect the technology to play a central role in helping healthcare providers navigate ongoing volatility while building more resilient, data-driven supply chains for the future."

Mpower is rolling out to Medline customers in phases throughout 2026, with additional capabilities planned as the platform evolves.

Learn more about how Medline can support customers in optimizing their supply chains at go.medline.com/mpower.

About Medline

Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company employs more than 45,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com.

Unless otherwise indicated, all figures are as of Dec. 31, 2025.

SOURCE Medline