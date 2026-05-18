Medline deploys new AutoStore installation at distribution center in Aurora, Colorado

NORTHFIELD Ill., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline (Nasdaq: MDLN) has unveiled a new AutoStore™ installation at its distribution center in Aurora, Colo., as part of an ongoing effort to drive efficiency, optimize fulfillment and increase order capacity amid growing customer demand in the region. This is Medline's 24th AutoStore installation nationwide.

From left: UCHealth’s Paul Holbert, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, Medline’s Greg DeTuerk and Angelica Chavez, Swisslog’s Robert Humphry and Rene Simard of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce.

AutoStore is an automated storage and retrieval system that uses robots and high-density storage technology to streamline fulfillment, increase throughput and drive distribution efficiency. Medline's AutoStore installation in Aurora will include eight induction workstations, 10 picking workstations, 38,000 bins and 96 robots, which will assist Medline employees with item sorting, retrieval and transport. These join Medline's fleet of more than 2,100 robots across its global distribution footprint.

"Medline's continued investment in AutoStore technology is a good example of our relentless effort to drive operational excellence within our supply chain as demand grows," said Sean Halligan, Medline's executive vice president of operations. "Bringing a new AutoStore installation to Aurora is another step in modernizing our network, helping us get critical supplies to customers with the speed and accuracy they count on, while supporting a more streamlined fulfillment environment for our team members."

The AutoStore system in Aurora will support an already busy distribution center and help meet growing demand as the number of customers Medline supports across the region increases.

"This investment helps give us the scalability to better serve our region," said Angelica Chavez, director of operations at the Aurora facility. "We have one of the larger service territories in Medline's distribution network – this upgrade allows us to add a lot more parcel volume, enabling us to grow and adapt alongside our customers."

Speaking at Medline's unveiling event on May 15, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said, "Thank you, Medline, for believing in our city and making this investment, and for all you do for our healthcare system."

The new AutoStore system will utilize Swisslog's SynQ software, which helps unify and streamline warehousing operations including intake, fulfillment and inventory management.

"We're proud to be part of Medline's Aurora AutoStore launch and to continue a partnership that spans more than a decade," said Robert Humphry, Swisslog vice president of sales, new business. "Together, we've implemented automation that enables fast, reliable and scalable operations. This project is another step in helping Medline meet growing demand while supporting an efficient and engaging workplace."

To learn more about Medline's advanced distribution capabilities, visit https://www.medline.com/supply-chain/warehouses/.

About Medline

Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, the company employs more than 45,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com.

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SOURCE Medline