Medline announces leadership updates

Current President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) to retire in 2025; New Chief Product Officer and new COO named

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a series of leadership changes, including that Jim Pigott (currently President & COO) will retire from the company at the end of 2025. Additionally, Amanda Laabs (currently EVP, Medline Brand) is being promoted to Chief Product Officer, and Steve Miller (currently EVP, Supply Chain) is being promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer, both effective January 1, 2025.

"Jim Pigott has been instrumental to our success as a company, and his leadership has helped Medline accelerate its growth and expand its impact in meaningful ways," said Jim Boyle, CEO of Medline. "We are appreciative of Jim staying on through the transition next year, and we wish him all the best in the next chapter."

Founded in 1966, Medline is a global healthcare company with 58 years of consecutive sales growth and 43,000 employees worldwide. With more than $23 billion in annual sales, Medline is a leading medical-surgical product and supply chain solutions provider serving the entire continuum of care. Through its unique offering of world-class products, supply chain resilience and clinical practice expertise, Medline delivers improved clinical, financial and operational outcomes to help make healthcare run better.

"Amanda and Steve are the absolute right choice to help lead Medline into the future," continued Boyle. "They both bring a wealth of knowledge, an entrepreneurial spirit and a steady hand to leadership – and most importantly, a keen focus on the customer and a commitment to developing a world-class team here at Medline."

About Jim Pigott: Jim joined Medline in 1992 and has served in a wide variety of leadership roles covering strategy, products, global sourcing, inventory management and Medline Asia. He has been Medline's President and COO since October of 2023, and provided a key leadership voice as Medline has grown into a market leader. Find more information about Jim Pigott here.

About Amanda Laabs: As Medline's first Chief Product Officer, Amanda Laabs will lead all product divisions, as well as Medline's international markets and the global sourcing organization. Amanda joined Medline in 2006 and has held a series of escalating product management leadership roles, most recently being named EVP, Medline Brands, in 2023. Find more information about Amanda Laabs here.

About Steve Miller: As incoming COO, Steve Miller will continue to lead Supply Chain for Medline, and also add IT, Inventory Management, and Quality to his leadership portfolio. Steve has been EVP, Supply Chain, for Medline since 2022, and previously oversaw Walmart's fulfillment operations. Prior to that, Steve held global senior management roles at Goodyear and Kimberly-Clark with accountabilities across operations, end-to-end supply chain, manufacturing, corporate strategy and human resources. Find more information about Steve Miller here.

About Medline

Medline is a leading medical-surgical product and supply chain solutions provider serving the entire continuum of care. Through its unique offering of world-class products, supply chain resilience and clinical practice expertise, Medline delivers improved clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, the company employs 43,000 people worldwide and operates in over 100 countries and territories. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

SOURCE Medline Industries, LP