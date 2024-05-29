Medline announces prime vendor agreement with Nebraska-based Urology, P.C.

New partnership status will support growth of Lincoln's first, leading outpatient urological center

NORTHFIELD, Ill., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a new prime vendor partnership with Urology, P.C. – a leading provider of urological services and surgical procedures based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Urology, P.C. operates a state-of-the-art combined medical practice, oncology clinic and surgery center -- Urology Surgical Center -- in Lincoln and provides services in 18 satellite clinics around the state.

For over 50 years, Urology PC has been a cornerstone of Lincoln and the surrounding communities, serving as its foremost experts in urologic oncology, voiding dysfunction, urinary stone disease and many other urologic conditions. With a team of nine surgeons, ten advanced practice providers and over 100 local employees, Urology, P.C. collaborates closely to ensure that their patients feel valued, respected and receive world-class, state-of-the-art, guideline-directed care.

Under the terms of the five-year agreement, Urology, P.C. has access to Medline's vast medical surgical portfolio – including procedural and surgical packs, medical consumables and capital equipment. Urology, P.C. team members also have the ability to easily monitor key metrics such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy and spend by product categories through advanced analytics platforms from Medline.

"Medline is a great partner to us," said Jenna Stratman, administrator at Urology P.C. "They understand providing quality care to our patients is our primary priority and they are continuously bringing new ideas to the table – everything from developing custom procedure packs to outfitting patient care areas – that help us deliver excellent patient care and improve efficiencies."

"Urology, P.C.'s reputation for next-level care and innovation makes it a leader in the communities it serves," said Phil Mitchell, vice president of alternate sites, regional field sales at Medline. "We look forward to supporting this outstanding organization as they continue to grow."

To more accurately reflect its expansion into communities served by the organization statewide, Urology, P.C. will re-brand to Nebraska Urology later this year.

About Urology, P.C.

Founded in 1972, Urology, P.C. is dedicated to serving the urological needs of Lincoln and the surrounding communities while providing state-of-the-art diagnosis and treatment close to home. Urology, PC treats each patient as a partner in his or her medical care and considers patient education central to its philosophy.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company – a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps providers to activate the clinical and supply chain resources needed to deliver their best care. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions.

Medline was most recently named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women lists, and was recognized for the 13th year by the Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace . Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 38,000+ employees worldwide and operates in over 100 countries and territories. Learn more at www.medline.com .

